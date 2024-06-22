Hastings-on-Hudson High School Class of 2024 Graduates

By Rick Pezzullo--- Hastings-on-Hudson High School held commencement exercises Thursday for the 136 seniors in the Class of 2024. The...Read More
June 22, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo—
Hastings-on-Hudson High School held commencement exercises Thursday for the 136 seniors in the Class of 2024.
The following is a list of all the graduates:
- Siena Albamonte
- Bianca Arnon
- Justin Baldassarre
- Andrew Barer
- Sharyn Belsky
- Caetano Beltrano
- Zev Bendersky
- Eva Bindler
- Joshua Brent
- Alexander Buder
- Joshua Burdick
- Robert Burdick
- Salett Cajas
- Keith Capuano
- Elianna Carvalho
- Riya Chandra
- Mia Christie
- Luke Ciszewski
- Hamilton Clough
- Kaylon Comashi
- James Constantine
- Bruno Dal Piaz
- Hazel DePreist-Sullivan
- Maximilian Dodziuk
- Isaac Dolgins
- Richard Dolgins
- Evan Dong
- Aidan Dorn
- Caitlin Drozd
- Charlotte Durietz Bourdain
- Oisin Fanning
- Oliver Faranda
- Benjamin Feldman
- Ezra Fishman
- Ryan Fonfrias
- Kate Foxman
- Adriana Frusciante
- Ines Fuentes Sanchez
- Jenelsie Garcia
- Donya Gardezi
- Emma Gelman
- Erik Ghalib (Salutatorian)
- Cameron Goldberg
- Jacob Goldman-Wetzler
- Sophie Halliburton
- Miles Hamilton
- Brandon Harding
- Ian Harding
- Rayn Hatim
- Oscar Hayes
- Lois Heitler
- Mabel Higgins
- Zade Hinawi
- Mira Hinkaty
- Tess Humphreys
- Luna Israel
- Luc-Thinh Jacobs
- Samuel Jacobs
- Brian Jaeger
- Jayde Jones
- Ana Maria Kalaj
- Sofia Kaliontzakis
- Miette Karell
- Georgia Kennedy
- Vanda Knezevic
- Andrei Konon
- Andreas Kotronis
- Denise Kotronis
- Hannah Kozak
- Patrick Lacy
- Katelyn Lai
- Sonya Lasser (Valedictorian)
- Harin Lee
- Miles Levine
- Owen Linder
- Erin Lobovsky
- Zoe Lohrasbi
- Maya Madajewicz
- Alexandra Magaro
- Charlotte Mainiero
- Emanuel Marashi
- Elias Mazur
- Declan McConnell
- Hannah McGuirk
- Kalana McLaughlin
- Denim McNeil
- Will McQuaid Curtis
- Isabel Meisner
- Luca Melo
- Keith Mon
- Dominick Moore
- Lionel Muench
- William Mulvihill
- William Murnighan
- Jason Nadler
- Drew Neiman
- Margot Nelson
- Nicholas Novakovic
- Emre O’Flaherty
- Shira Oppenheimer
- Mikayla Padilla
- Lorenzo Palombi
- Leonie Panzer
- Brandon Pineda Gutierrez
- Alexa Polakoff
- Lola Poure
- Lisa Ramos
- Michael Requeno Espinoza
- Lucy Richer
- Wilkins Roldan
- Jael Sanchez
- Lena Santoni
- Austin Schiffer
- Jake Schulman
- Olivia Seidenberg
- Joseph Shatzoff
- Maxwell Sidberry
- Paul Sliker
- Barney Smith
- Raina Stephens
- Leila Stojanovic
- Katharine Strutton
- Fallon Sutherland
- Maya Tadmor
- Alexander Vargas
- Lucas Vellequette
- Spencer Vishab
- Skyla Walter
- Zixuan Wang
- Jacob Wasserman
- Nicholas Weinig
- Isabella Weston-Capulong
- Kelvin Wu
- Jason Wyatt
- Aynsley Zamore
- Keisie Zeledon
