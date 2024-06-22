Hastings-on-Hudson High School Class of 2024 Graduates

June 22, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Hastings-on-Hudson High School held commencement exercises Thursday for the 136 seniors in the Class of 2024.

The following is a list of all the graduates:

Siena Albamonte

Bianca Arnon

Justin Baldassarre

Andrew Barer

Sharyn Belsky

Caetano Beltrano

Zev Bendersky

Eva Bindler

Joshua Brent

Alexander Buder

Joshua Burdick

Robert Burdick

Salett Cajas

Keith Capuano

Elianna Carvalho

Riya Chandra

Mia Christie

Luke Ciszewski

Hamilton Clough

Kaylon Comashi

James Constantine

Bruno Dal Piaz

Hazel DePreist-Sullivan

Maximilian Dodziuk

Isaac Dolgins

Richard Dolgins

Evan Dong

Aidan Dorn

Caitlin Drozd

Charlotte Durietz Bourdain

Oisin Fanning

Oliver Faranda

Benjamin Feldman

Ezra Fishman

Ryan Fonfrias

Kate Foxman

Adriana Frusciante

Ines Fuentes Sanchez

Jenelsie Garcia

Donya Gardezi

Emma Gelman

Erik Ghalib (Salutatorian)

Cameron Goldberg

Jacob Goldman-Wetzler

Sophie Halliburton

Miles Hamilton

Brandon Harding

Ian Harding

Rayn Hatim

Oscar Hayes

Lois Heitler

Mabel Higgins

Zade Hinawi

Mira Hinkaty

Tess Humphreys

Luna Israel

Luc-Thinh Jacobs

Samuel Jacobs

Brian Jaeger

Jayde Jones

Ana Maria Kalaj

Sofia Kaliontzakis

Miette Karell

Georgia Kennedy

Vanda Knezevic

Andrei Konon

Andreas Kotronis

Denise Kotronis

Hannah Kozak

Patrick Lacy

Katelyn Lai

Sonya Lasser (Valedictorian)

Harin Lee

Miles Levine

Owen Linder

Erin Lobovsky

Zoe Lohrasbi

Maya Madajewicz

Alexandra Magaro

Charlotte Mainiero

Emanuel Marashi

Elias Mazur

Declan McConnell

Hannah McGuirk

Kalana McLaughlin

Denim McNeil

Will McQuaid Curtis

Isabel Meisner

Luca Melo

Keith Mon

Dominick Moore

Lionel Muench

William Mulvihill

William Murnighan

Jason Nadler

Drew Neiman

Margot Nelson

Nicholas Novakovic

Emre O’Flaherty

Shira Oppenheimer

Mikayla Padilla

Lorenzo Palombi

Leonie Panzer

Brandon Pineda Gutierrez

Alexa Polakoff

Lola Poure

Lisa Ramos

Michael Requeno Espinoza

Lucy Richer

Wilkins Roldan

Jael Sanchez

Lena Santoni

Austin Schiffer

Jake Schulman

Olivia Seidenberg

Joseph Shatzoff

Maxwell Sidberry

Paul Sliker

Barney Smith

Raina Stephens

Leila Stojanovic

Katharine Strutton

Fallon Sutherland

Maya Tadmor

Alexander Vargas

Lucas Vellequette

Spencer Vishab

Skyla Walter

Zixuan Wang

Jacob Wasserman

Nicholas Weinig

Isabella Weston-Capulong

Kelvin Wu

Jason Wyatt

Aynsley Zamore

Keisie Zeledon

