Masters School Graduation
Hastings-on-Hudson
Hastings-on-Hudson High Class of 2025 Graduates

June 23, 2025

The Class of 2025 at Hastings-on-Hudson High School received its diplomas last week.

The following is a complete list of this year’s graduates:

Last Name First Name Middle Name
Abirizk Joe
Acree Jackson White
Amster Joshua Taylor
Andrus Jacob Wiley
Arau Kaylee Addison
Ballard Sophia Louise
Bazan Jeremy
Belasco Frieda Elinor Kaufman
Berlin Lola Kim
Berman Sophie Grace
Brady Lacianne Georgette
Buder Kara Morgan
Caramanica David Raphael
Carr Leo Cooper
Chen Anelise Bea
Cho Charlotte Lucy
Clark Joseph Stanley
Cruz Danielle Marie
Cupal Miles Joseph
D’Andrea Nico Cruz
Deda Elisa
Deda Donaldo
DeMarchis-Bilman Henry Michael
Dimnet Valentina Leonie
Dirksen Kaia Vienne
Doherty James Desmond
Driver Sara Ava Thanh
Druehl Anna Robertson
Dudko Oliver Henry
Dufour Sofia Rose
El Yaman Norah Elizabeth
Eliasi Sofia Malka
Emtage Benjamin James Swayne
Erez Alex
Feeney Callum Glen
Ferris Leonard Jungjoon
Fingleton Liam
Flores Kendy Fabiola
Foster Abilene Marie
Frank Emma Okawa
Fromm Aidan Charles
Gachechiladze Elene
Galland Marcus Livingston
Garcia-Gutierrez Andrew Bladimir
Garson Natalie Rose
Gellas Caitlin Eileen
Ghorban Samira Malak
Gjocaj Victoria
Gocmen Jordan
Gore Christopher Zion
Greenwald Adam Benjamin
Guilfoyle Samantha Moira
Hatim Adam
Heinlein Michaela Ruth
Hernandez Diego Alberto
Hoffman Gavin Cimmet
Hunter Cecily Kousa
Kalaj Teresa
Kamladze Luka
Kasarskis Lars Marko
Kastner Frances Belle
Knittel Lydia Sarah
Kodali Nitin Mateo
Krapf Nathan Matthew
Krapf Penelope
Krapf Paul
Lehmann-Karp Gamble Zay

 
Lesser Ethan
Levan Tyler Zachary
Levan Jacob Aaron
Liberman Benjamin
Lugomer-Pomper Victoria
Malat Ashley Jordan
Maloney Kaleigh May
Maney Jack Daniel
Marquez Magdalena Sofia
Marsh Oak Camden
McAllister Museh Roscoe
McCabe Chloe
McGrath Kieran
Mielke John
Mooney Brayden Kenneth
Muskin Isabella Rose
Nathenson Sophia Grace
Navarrete Tobias N.
Neidell Bruce Lang
Nollen Johanna
Noyes Jack Hunter
Peterson Royal Walker
Pintado Brandon David
Platt Jake Llywelyn
Pretti Andrew Edward
Probst-Huertas Ula Cassie
Pugh Fiona Anne
Puoti Nicholas Thomas
Radley Sienna Elbaum
Reeve Peter
Renzin Macey Sophia
Richardson Charles Joseph
Rios Flores Gabriel Alberto
Robinson Qameryn
Robinson Qynadi Iana
Roldan Anthony Wilkins
Romaniv Iryna
Rooney Tessa
Rowley Luca
Schlacter Emma Haley
Serbee Julia Bea
Severino Gabriel
Shryock Jake Thomas
Skaskiv Andriy
Sledge Sebastian Kalani
Soto Melina Joselyn
Spaeth Oona
Spiro Jet Quo
Starosta Sophie
Stephens Julius
Sucena Anaiya
Sultan Mila
Tausig Paris
Tenthoff Andrew Logan
Teper Julia
Thomas Malachi Ashok
Thomas Caitlin Elise
Toledo-Chae Pedro Amare
Toro Mathias
Torres Samanta Michelle
Vulpone Kylie Skye
Yangarber Eva
Ye Angelina Sien
Young Lilyanna Arlene
Zimmerman Jasper Cleary

 

 

