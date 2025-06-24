Hastings-on-Hudson High Class of 2025 Graduates

By Rick Pezzullo--- Hastings-on-Hudson Trustee Tom Drake will be the village’s next mayor after defeating fellow Trustee Morgen Fleisig in...Read More
June 23, 2025
The Class of 2025 at Hastings-on-Hudson High School received its diplomas last week.
The following is a complete list of this year’s graduates:
|Last Name
|First Name
|Middle Name
|Abirizk
|Joe
|Acree
|Jackson
|White
|Amster
|Joshua
|Taylor
|Andrus
|Jacob
|Wiley
|Arau
|Kaylee
|Addison
|Ballard
|Sophia
|Louise
|Bazan
|Jeremy
|Belasco
|Frieda
|Elinor Kaufman
|Berlin
|Lola
|Kim
|Berman
|Sophie
|Grace
|Brady
|Lacianne
|Georgette
|Buder
|Kara
|Morgan
|Caramanica
|David
|Raphael
|Carr
|Leo
|Cooper
|Chen
|Anelise
|Bea
|Cho
|Charlotte
|Lucy
|Clark
|Joseph
|Stanley
|Cruz
|Danielle
|Marie
|Cupal
|Miles
|Joseph
|D’Andrea
|Nico
|Cruz
|Deda
|Elisa
|Deda
|Donaldo
|DeMarchis-Bilman
|Henry
|Michael
|Dimnet
|Valentina
|Leonie
|Dirksen
|Kaia
|Vienne
|Doherty
|James
|Desmond
|Driver
|Sara
|Ava Thanh
|Druehl
|Anna
|Robertson
|Dudko
|Oliver
|Henry
|Dufour
|Sofia
|Rose
|El Yaman
|Norah
|Elizabeth
|Eliasi
|Sofia
|Malka
|Emtage
|Benjamin
|James Swayne
|Erez
|Alex
|Feeney
|Callum
|Glen
|Ferris
|Leonard
|Jungjoon
|Fingleton
|Liam
|Flores
|Kendy
|Fabiola
|Foster
|Abilene
|Marie
|Frank
|Emma
|Okawa
|Fromm
|Aidan
|Charles
|Gachechiladze
|Elene
|Galland
|Marcus
|Livingston
|Garcia-Gutierrez
|Andrew
|Bladimir
|Garson
|Natalie
|Rose
|Gellas
|Caitlin
|Eileen
|Ghorban
|Samira
|Malak
|Gjocaj
|Victoria
|Gocmen
|Jordan
|Gore
|Christopher
|Zion
|Greenwald
|Adam
|Benjamin
|Guilfoyle
|Samantha
|Moira
|Hatim
|Adam
|Heinlein
|Michaela
|Ruth
|Hernandez
|Diego
|Alberto
|Hoffman
|Gavin
|Cimmet
|Hunter
|Cecily
|Kousa
|Kalaj
|Teresa
|Kamladze
|Luka
|Kasarskis
|Lars
|Marko
|Kastner
|Frances
|Belle
|Knittel
|Lydia
|Sarah
|Kodali
|Nitin
|Mateo
|Krapf
|Nathan
|Matthew
|Krapf
|Penelope
|Krapf
|Paul
|Lehmann-Karp
|Gamble
|Zay
|Lesser
|Ethan
|Levan
|Tyler
|Zachary
|Levan
|Jacob
|Aaron
|Liberman
|Benjamin
|Lugomer-Pomper
|Victoria
|Malat
|Ashley
|Jordan
|Maloney
|Kaleigh
|May
|Maney
|Jack
|Daniel
|Marquez
|Magdalena
|Sofia
|Marsh
|Oak
|Camden
|McAllister
|Museh
|Roscoe
|McCabe
|Chloe
|McGrath
|Kieran
|Mielke
|John
|Mooney
|Brayden
|Kenneth
|Muskin
|Isabella
|Rose
|Nathenson
|Sophia
|Grace
|Navarrete
|Tobias
|N.
|Neidell
|Bruce
|Lang
|Nollen
|Johanna
|Noyes
|Jack
|Hunter
|Peterson
|Royal
|Walker
|Pintado
|Brandon
|David
|Platt
|Jake
|Llywelyn
|Pretti
|Andrew
|Edward
|Probst-Huertas
|Ula Cassie
|Pugh
|Fiona
|Anne
|Puoti
|Nicholas
|Thomas
|Radley
|Sienna
|Elbaum
|Reeve
|Peter
|Renzin
|Macey
|Sophia
|Richardson
|Charles
|Joseph
|Rios Flores
|Gabriel
|Alberto
|Robinson
|Qameryn
|Robinson
|Qynadi
|Iana
|Roldan
|Anthony
|Wilkins
|Romaniv
|Iryna
|Rooney
|Tessa
|Rowley
|Luca
|Schlacter
|Emma
|Haley
|Serbee
|Julia
|Bea
|Severino
|Gabriel
|Shryock
|Jake
|Thomas
|Skaskiv
|Andriy
|Sledge
|Sebastian
|Kalani
|Soto
|Melina
|Joselyn
|Spaeth
|Oona
|Spiro
|Jet
|Quo
|Starosta
|Sophie
|Stephens
|Julius
|Sucena
|Anaiya
|Sultan
|Mila
|Tausig
|Paris
|Tenthoff
|Andrew
|Logan
|Teper
|Julia
|Thomas
|Malachi
|Ashok
|Thomas
|Caitlin
|Elise
|Toledo-Chae
|Pedro
|Amare
|Toro
|Mathias
|Torres
|Samanta
|Michelle
|Vulpone
|Kylie
|Skye
|Yangarber
|Eva
|Ye
|Angelina
|Sien
|Young
|Lilyanna
|Arlene
|Zimmerman
|Jasper
|Cleary
