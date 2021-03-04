Community News
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah
March 4, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run accident that left a 91-year-old Dobbs Ferry man dead.

Johnny David Machado, 28, pled guilty in November to Leaving the Scene of an Accident without Reporting, a class D felony, and Criminally Negligent Homicide, a class E felony. He was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Barry Warhit to one year in jail for each of the two counts, to be served concurrently, and will also pay a $2,000 fine on the first count.

According to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, Machado was driving on Route 9 in Dobbs Ferry on September 20, 2019 when he struck a pedestrian, Rocco DePaolo, in a crosswalk. DePaolo, who was walking home after attending a high school football game, was taken to Westchester County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Rocah said Machado was using his cell phone at the time of the accident and did not stop after striking DePaolo. Instead, he continued traveling south on Route 9.

“The light in our lives was extinguished forever and the joy of our family was taken away,” Patricia DePaolo Munk, the victim’s daughter and one of several family members present, said at the sentencing.

She noted that her parents had been married for 57 years at the time of her father’s death.

Rocah said the case was “a terribly sad reminder of the consequences of distracted driving.”

The incident was investigated by the Dobbs Ferry Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Nadine Nagler prosecuted the case.

