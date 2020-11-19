Dobbs Ferry News

Hastings Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Dobbs Ferry Hit-and-Run

November 19, 2020

By Rick Pezzullo-

 A Hastings-on-Hudson man has pled guilty in a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man in Dobbs Ferry.

 Johnny Machado, 28, appeared in State Supreme Court Tuesday before Justice Barry Warhit and pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident without reporting and criminally negligent homicide, both felonies.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., Machado drove near Dobbs Ferry High School on Broadway (Route 9) in Dobbs Ferry on September 20, 2019 when his car struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The victim, Rocco DePaolo, 91, who attended a high school football game and was walking home around 9:25 p.m., was taken to Westchester County Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Machado drove away after hitting DePaolo.

Machado is scheduled to be sentenced on February 25, 2021.

