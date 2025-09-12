Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture

September 12, 2025

By Sue Treiman–

If you’ve ever wondered whether hospitality and haute couture can happily coexist, Juan Delgado has the answer. They can and they do.

The Hastings-on-Hudson 32-year-old has waited tables at Hudson Social on the Dobb Ferry Riverfront for six years, also intermittently serving diners at Hastings’ Boro6 Winebar. Before, after, and in-between shifts, he sketches, creates, sews and shares garments he creates for his namesake clothing label, Delgado New York. And he credits the “people skills” he polished in the restaurant business for his fashion success. “Dealing with all kinds of different people in a restaurant has instilled a kind of focus and discipline in what I do,” he says.

This month, Delgado joins hundreds of up-and-coming designers showcasing their work during the quintessential industry event, New York Fashion Week (NYFW.) “Being part of this is always an out-of-body experience, and one that confirms that my inner child’s dreams are valid and worth chasing” says Delgado.

Days ago, the 32-year-old fashionista sent his favorite models sashaying down a runway in Queens, to thunderous applause. They were decked out in 30 of his latest clothing creations for NYFW. This weekend, he brings more of his Latin-inspired, strong-hued clothing to fundraiser at the co-working space Hudco in Dobbs Ferry, the site of some of his previous productions. “This is where I grew up, where I developed, and it only feels right to bring my fashion here,” says Delgado.

This year marks the second time Delgado has scheduled a major showing to coincide with the milestone week of fashion happenings. In addition to New York, Milan, London, and Paris convene the twice-yearly clothing showcases. The glitzy, glamorous runway shows help drive upcoming clothing trends, attract thousands of visitors, and generate huge revenues for their host cities. More significantly, they allow hundreds of aspiring designers to share in the reflected glory. “My showings have led to lots of new connections, many networking opportunities, and dozens more Instagram followers,” says Delgado.

That added energy has helped build the buzz of the fashion label established in 2022. In recent years, Delgado New York’s signature styles have been seen in the pages of Vogue, Glamour, and L’Officiel magazines, appeared in select stores and showrooms, and reached collectors around the world via its online site. “Some of my items have been purchased in Saudi Arabia, Florida, Mexico, Brazil and Las Angeles,” says Delgado.

Delgado believes that the many years he spent honing “people skills” in the restaurant business have helped build and bolster his professional success. “When people come to dine, you need to quickly understand what they want, transmit positive energy, leave all your dramas at home and focus on what you’re doing; and that’s incredibly important practice in the fashion world, too,” he adds.

So too is adaptability; something he’s perfected throughout his life. Born in the Dominican Republic as the youngest of five children, he spoke only Spanish when his family settled in Tarrytown. As a quiet, self-directed child, fascinated with music, books, and art, sand a powerful penchant for drawing, he quickly engaged “teachers, classmates and a community that made the transition not only easier, but beautiful,” Delgado says.

By ninth grade, he won a spot in a special Southern Westchester BOCES program in fashion design and garment construction. After that, a summer course at the Fashion Institute of Technology confirmed that fashion would be his passion. “I became obsessed with anything having to do with modeling, so I started walking the runway myself, taking any kind of odd job in that field, and eventually directing photo shoots,” he recalls.

Along the way, he perfected a distinctive sensibility in his own designs that emphasized body-hugging, bold-colored, architecturally constructed garments enhanced with Latin American touches. “I’ve always felt that clothing should reflect a person’s natural shape and silhouette. so, I try to stick with a sleek line and a simple fabric that doesn’t distract from the design,” says Delgado.

His originals have since been featured at Make Your Market Westchester, Confessional Showroom in Miami and NYC and, of course, Hudco Markets in Dobbs Ferry. Appropriately, that Rivertowns site is only a few hundred yards from Hudson Social’s site; the former train station ticket house at the Riverfront.

He considers his Dobbs Ferry showing as homecomings, and a chance to celebrate the qualities he he polishes and perfects during every shift at Hudson Social. “It’s been such an important place in my life. where I’ve built wonderful connections and created relationships that have carried into my fashion journey,” he says. “So, I expect to be here for some time.”