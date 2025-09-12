Support our Sponsors
Crafts at Lyndhurst - Fall 2025 - Tarrytown, NY
Arts & Entertainment
Community News

Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture

• Bookmarks: 9

Designer Juan Delgado with model
September 12, 2025

By Sue Treiman–

If you’ve ever wondered whether hospitality and haute couture can happily coexist, Juan Delgado has the answer. They can and they do.

The Hastings-on-Hudson 32-year-old has waited tables at Hudson Social on the Dobb Ferry Riverfront for six years, also intermittently serving diners at Hastings’ Boro6 Winebar. Before, after, and in-between shifts, he sketches, creates, sews and shares garments  he creates for his namesake clothing label, Delgado New York. And he credits the “people skills” he polished in the restaurant business for his fashion success. Dealing with all kinds of different people in a restaurant has instilled a kind of focus and discipline in what I do,” he says.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

This month, Delgado joins hundreds of up-and-coming designers showcasing their work during the quintessential industry event, New York Fashion Week (NYFW.) “Being part of this is always an out-of-body experience, and one that confirms that my inner child’s dreams are valid and worth chasing” says Delgado.

Days ago, the 32-year-old fashionista sent his favorite models sashaying down a runway in Queens, to thunderous applause. They were decked out in 30 of his latest clothing creations for NYFW. This weekend, he brings more of his Latin-inspired, strong-hued clothing to fundraiser at the co-working space Hudco in Dobbs Ferry, the site of some of his previous productions.  “This is where I grew up, where I developed, and it only feels right to bring my fashion here,” says Delgado.

This year marks the second time Delgado has scheduled a major showing to coincide with the milestone week of fashion happenings. In addition to New York, Milan, London, and Paris convene the twice-yearly clothing showcases. The glitzy, glamorous runway shows help drive upcoming clothing trends, attract thousands of visitors, and generate huge revenues for their host cities. More significantly, they allow hundreds of aspiring designers to share in the reflected glory. “My showings have led to lots of new connections, many networking opportunities, and dozens more Instagram followers,” says Delgado.

That added energy has helped build the buzz of the fashion label established in 2022.  In recent years, Delgado New York’s signature styles have been seen in the pages of Vogue, Glamour, and L’Officiel magazines, appeared in select stores and showrooms, and reached collectors around the world  via its online site. “Some of my items have been purchased in Saudi Arabia, Florida, Mexico, Brazil and Las Angeles,” says Delgado.

Delgado believes that the many years he spent honing “people skills” in the restaurant business have helped build and bolster his professional success. When people come to dine, you need to quickly understand what they want, transmit positive energy, leave all your dramas at home and focus on what you’re doing; and that’s incredibly important practice in the fashion world, too,” he adds.

So too is adaptability; something he’s perfected throughout his life. Born in the Dominican Republic as the youngest of five children, he spoke only Spanish when his family settled in Tarrytown. As a quiet, self-directed child, fascinated with music, books, and art, sand a powerful penchant for drawing, he quickly engaged “teachers, classmates and a community that made the transition not only easier, but beautiful,” Delgado says.

By ninth grade, he won a spot in a special Southern Westchester BOCES program  in fashion design and garment construction. After that, a summer course at the Fashion Institute of Technology confirmed that fashion would be his passion. “I became obsessed with anything having to do with modeling, so I started walking the runway myself, taking any kind of odd job in that field, and eventually directing photo shoots,”  he recalls.

Along the way, he perfected a distinctive sensibility in his own designs that emphasized body-hugging, bold-colored, architecturally constructed garments enhanced with Latin American touches. “I’ve always felt that clothing should reflect a person’s natural shape and silhouette. so, I try to stick with a sleek line and a simple fabric that doesn’t distract from the design,” says Delgado.

His originals have since been featured at Make Your Market Westchester, Confessional Showroom in Miami and NYC and, of course, Hudco Markets in Dobbs Ferry. Appropriately, that Rivertowns site is only a few hundred yards from Hudson Social’s site;  the former train station ticket house at the Riverfront.

He considers his Dobbs Ferry showing as homecomings, and a chance to celebrate the qualities he he polishes and perfects during every shift at Hudson Social. “It’s been such an important place in my life. where I’ve built wonderful connections and created relationships that have carried into my fashion journey,” he says. “So, I expect to be here for some time.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture

Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture

September 12, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- If you’ve ever wondered whether hospitality and haute couture can happily coexist, Juan Delgado has the answer....
Read More
Lawler Introduces Legislation to Make Sept. 11 Federal Holiday

Lawler Introduces Legislation to Make Sept. 11 Federal Holiday

September 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo On the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, Congressman Mike...
Read More
Horseman Family Saturdays Break Through The Dark Clouds Of Funding Uncertainty

Horseman Family Saturdays Break Through The Dark Clouds Of Funding Uncertainty

September 10, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— For a while this summer, it looked like the Horseman Family Saturdays program would lose its funding....
Read More
High School Football Teams Ready for Action: Season Previews

High School Football Teams Ready for Action: Season Previews

September 10, 2025
Five high school football teams, representing the five public school districts in The Hudson Independent's rivertowns readership area, each hoping...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

Sleepy Hollow High Students Join National Walkout To Protest Gun Violence

September 9, 2025
The movement against gun violence in schools was rudely re-awakened on August 27th with the death by gun of two...
Read More
Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

Back To School: A Hudson Indy Series Starts Now

September 9, 2025
With students across the rivertowns now back in school, The Hudson Independent is launching a series of stories about the...
Read More
The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going?

The Bell-To-Bell School Cell Phone Ban Is Here. How’s It Going?

September 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- When Governor Hochul signed the statewide ban on use of cell phones in public schools last June,...
Read More
Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings

Sinkhole Causes Parkway Closure in Hastings

September 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A portion of the Saw Mill Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson was closed Sunday evening when a large sinkhole...
Read More
Death by Selfie

Death by Selfie

September 8, 2025
DEATH BY SELFIE: The falls of Kaaterskill By Krista Madsen Ascending the steep stairs along the Kaaterskill waterfall with an infant in...
Read More
Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry

Multi-Chamber Mixer Held in Dobbs Ferry

September 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests gathered at HudCo in Dobbs Ferry last month for Big Ideas and Little...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
131 views
bookmark icon