Community News
Dobbs Ferry News
Hastings-on-Hudson

Hastings Home Burglary Suspect Arrested

• Bookmarks: 6

Brandon Scerri
June 28, 2024

By Janine Annett–

Given the low crime rate in the area, many Hastings residents were shocked to hear about a home burglary that occurred on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Now, a suspect in the burglary has been arrested.

Brandon Scerri, age 29, currently homeless but with a last known address in Dobbs Ferry, was formally charged in the case.

Several news outlets have reported that Scerri is also a suspect, along with a second person, in the bank robbery that occurred in Ardsley on June 20th.

On May 11th, at approximately 5:19 am, the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department received a 911 call from a resident of Broadway reporting her house was being burglarized by a man armed with a handgun. During the burglary, the suspect tied up the victims and demanded money. He eventually fled the home with approximately $850 and assorted jewelry. Hastings-on-Hudson Police Officers were dispatched to the scene, along with mutual aid from the Dobbs Ferry Police Department.

The Hastings-on-Hudson Detective Division processed the scene, and Detective Sergeant Justin Bottiglieri began an investigation. He was assisted by the Yonkers Police Department Detective Division, the Westchester Real Time Crime Center, the Greenburgh Task Force, and the FBI Westchester Safe Street Task Force.

To read the rest of this story, which is reprinted from the Rivertowns Current, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/hastings-home-burglary-suspect-arrested

