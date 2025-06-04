Support our Sponsors
School News

Hastings Class of 2025 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

June 4, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Hastings High School has announced its top two Class of 2025 students: Valedictorian Natalie Garson, and Salutatorian Adam Greenwald.

Garson will be attending Wesleyan University in Connecticut this fall, where she plans to pursue a career in mathematics.

“I credit my love for math to my eighth-grade math teacher,” she said. “I’ve also had a lot of really great English teachers during my time here at HHS. Those are my favorite subjects and I want to pursue something that ties these together.”

Greenwald, who will attend Cornell University to study engineering, points to his experience in the Science Research program as a defining part of his academic path.

“Science Research with Mrs. Shandroff was one of the most influential parts of my educational journey towards what I want to do in life,” he said. “It has made me more passionate about pursuing a degree in STEM to help further space exploration. Also, it has allowed me to improve many presentational skills that have made me a more confident speaker and independent passionate worker.”

Both students reflected on the strong foundation they built during their time at Hastings. They expressed gratitude for the support of teachers, peers, and the community that helped shape their high school experience.

“Hastings has such a tight-knit community and it’s been a great place to grow up in. I’m very grateful for all of my friends’ support and the school. I had a very positive experience here and I will carry the lessons that I learned here throughout,” Garson said.

Hastings High School Counselor Randie Shaw said Garson and Greenwald both have bright futures ahead.

“Working with Natalie over the last four years has been a great privilege. Her dedication, humility, and kindness really set her apart. I am confident that she will have a real impact on her community in the future,” Shaw said.

Shaw added that “being part of Adam’s high school journey has been truly meaningful for me. His academic drive and curiosity, coupled with his great sense of humor and personality, have been such a pleasure to work with.”

 

 

 

 

