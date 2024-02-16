Sponsor
Irvington News
School News

Harrison to Retire from Irvington School District

Dr. Kristopher Harrison has led the Irvington School District for the last 12 years.
February 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—-

Dr. Kristopher Harrison, who has led the Irvington School District for the last 12 years, is retiring for health reasons.

The Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Harrison, effective Aug. 8, 2024. Harrison has been on medical leave since August.

“It is with great sadness that I am announcing my retirement from the district due to health reasons. This was a difficult decision on numerous levels, and while heartbreaking, there is no place I would have rather spent this portion of my career and life. I am most appreciative to everyone in the Village of Irvington for each moment we shared and the lessons learned,” Harrison stated in a Feb. 15 letter to the school community.

“Through my nearly 12 years in the district, I have gotten to know so many incredible people and witnessed, firsthand, how their gifts and talents impact the village as a whole,” Harrison continued.

“Irvington students show creativity, skill and a desire for an education in which their futures, and that of others, will benefit. Each day, amazing and talented staff members guide and shape the educational experience that is afforded to each learner. It is because of the students and the staff, that IUFSD is second to no other school district in New York.”

“While in Irvington, I have truly enjoyed everyone in the district and the community. It is a special place that has taught me so much as an educator, leader and person. There is no question that my days in Irvington are the highlight of my career. To everyone, my best wishes and luck and, as always, go Bulldogs!” Harrison concluded.

Board of Education President Brian Friedman released a statement on Harrison’s departure, stating,The Board wishes Dr. Harrison the very best in his future endeavors and thanks him for his service as well as his unwavering support for our students, staff and community over the years.”

Prior to joining Irvington, Harrison served as superintendent of the Mendham Township School District in New Jersey for three years and eight months. Prior to that he served as principal of Maplewood Middle School in Maplewood, N.J. and the Walter O. Krumbiegle Middle School in Hillside, N.J.

Dr. Joel Adelberg has been serving as acting superintendent since last August in Harrison’s absence.

 

 

 
