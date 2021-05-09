Harckham Sponsors Blood Drive in Sleepy Hollow

May 8, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

State Senator Pete Harckham partnered with New York Blood Center (NYBC) Saturday in sponsoring a blood drive at the James F. Galgano Building Senior Center in Sleepy Hollow.

“This blood drive is a great example of how community members help each other in need, and I want to thank our generous donors, NYBC and Sleepy Hollow officials for their generosity and support,” Harckham said. “The need for blood donations remains high, which is something we should not lose sight of.”

It was the third blood drive Harckham has hosted this year. In April, Harckham and NYBC collected 50 units of blood in Carmel. The Sleepy Hollow blood drive, where dozens of donations were made, was notable in that more than half the donors were walk-ins. NYBC estimates that three lives are saved with each donation.

At the blood drive, donors were required to wear a mask or face covering, and all had their temperature taken during onsite registration. If donors were recovering from COVID-19, they needed to be symptom-free for a minimum of 14 days.

“This was a successful blood drive, and even though the weather was not great, we still collected enough blood to help many people who need it,” said Felicia Sheppard-Brown of the NYBC.

While her husband Mayor Ken Wray was donating blood, Lynn Moffat remarked “This is such a simple way to give back to the community. Everybody who can donate needs to.”

Harckham represents New York’s 40th District, which includes Sleepy Hollow in Westchester County.

