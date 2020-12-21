Happy Holidays from Jazz Forum Arts!

December 21, 2020

Dear Friends of Jazz Forum Arts,

Each year, we write to you at this time to encourage year-end contributions to our 35-year-old not-for-profit, Jazz Forum Arts. As we all know, this year has been like no other. Through the ten months of our COVID closure, Jazz Forum Arts has been paying artists for their performances and keeping our core staff to deliver the programming. We have built the skill set and a team – led by our own Clara Winder – to produce, film and edit our programs. We have reinvented ourselves with innovative online programs:

Over 40 weekly live-streamed performances by musicians from their homes.

Monthly Premium Saturday shows as of November with David Amram and this month the Bill Charlap Trio (available only till Jan 3).

as of November with David Amram and this month the Bill Charlap Trio (available only till Jan 3). Over 130,000 online views from all over all the world.

Eight Jitterbugs classes for more than 100 young families, featuring guest artists such as Ingrid Jensen, Tia Fuller, Gil Parris and Zaccai and Luques Curtis.

But we need your support. Please consider making a donation to reach our goal of $30,000, to ensure we can carry over to the new year with new force and continue supporting artists while building for a brighter future.

As we look forward to 2021, we are thrilled with the efficient COVID vaccine distribution (please take it as soon as you are permitted!). Programming-wise, we will offer:

Monthly Saturday premium live streamed shows directly from the Jazz Forum to your couch,

Free Thursday Jazz and Brazilian shows online from musicians’ homes

A new Jitterbugs six-week series for kids & families this winter.

For those of you who have contributed during 2020, thank you so much. As we have said before but is now so true, we could not have done it without you! For our patrons and online viewers, thank you for supporting us with your appreciative messages.

For our whole community, we know money is tight and it is difficult to decide which charities are top priorities for you. We hope you choose Jazz Forum Arts as one of the organizations that has given you pleasure in this wearisome year. Your contribution – however much you can spare – will allow us to bring you, our cherished community of music lovers, a brighter future for live, in-person Jazz in 2021.

For all those suffering from personal tragedies, deep financial challenges and the aching pain of social injustice, we send you our love and wishes that the music has brought you moments of joy and solace.

Here’s to a safe, healthy and Happy New Year!

Regards and thank you,

The Jazz Forum Arts Team