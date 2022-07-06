HAPPY 58TH BIRTHDAY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

July, 2022 marks the 58th Anniversary of federal government support for public transportation. The success of public transportation can be traced back to one of the late President Lyndon Johnson’s greatest accomplishments which continues benefiting many Americans today. On July 9th, 1964 he signed the “Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964” into law. Subsequently this has resulted in the investment over time of several hundred billion dollars into public transportation.

Millions of Americans including many residing in Westchester County today on a daily basis utilize various public transportation alternatives. They include local and express bus, paratransit or van, ferry, jitney, light rail, subway and commuter rail services. All of these systems use less fuel and move far more people than conventional single occupancy vehicles. Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars thanks to President Johnson.