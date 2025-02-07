Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Arts & Entertainment
Community News
Sleepy Hollow News

Handmade Snowflakes Bedeck Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Ave.

• Bookmarks: 16

No two paper snowflakes are alike
February 7, 2025

By Elizabeth Tucker—

          When artist Kersten Harries was cleaning out the house she had just bought on Anderson Avenue in Sleepy Hollow, she found a closet full of postal supplies, including 450 Tyvek (priority mail) envelopes that stocked the former owner’s home office. She tried to return them, but the post office wouldn’t take them back. Because the envelopes couldn’t be recycled, she kept them. At a certain point in fall 2024, it occurred to her that if the envelopes were dismantled, she would have enough white material to cut 900 snowflakes, each approximately one foot in diameter.

         The very scale of the task appealed to Harries. In 2020 during the COVID lockdown, she conceived a mural along the 520-ft. concrete wall that had formerly run along the Hudson River at the boundary of the General Motors plant. Asking community members “what are your hopes and dreams for the future?” she received submissions of artwork and poetry that a team of artists working with 150 volunteer painters transposed onto the wall. Although the wall was originally designated for demolition in spring 2021, the beloved mural remains on view.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County
  • Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
A modest display

         The snowflake project also draws inspiration from the community and, like the wall, skirts the boundary between permanent and temporary. Throughout the fall, Harries provided kits including Tyvek sheets and instructions and guided people of all ages in the cutting of snowflakes at events and locations that included TaSH, TUFSD Horseman Family Saturdays, the Sleepy Hollow Senior Center, Sleepy Hollow High School, Kendal-on-Hudson, the Life Center, the Neighborhood House, Sleepy Coffee Too, and many more.

         The process is simple: the paper is folded into sixths, then cut, then unfolded. Even for the more experienced cutter, it can be hard to predict what the pattern will look like when unfolded so that, Harries says, there is always a moment of surprise. “I never grew tired of seeing the expression of pride and satisfaction on the faces of folks of all ages when they unfolded their unique snowflake,” she says.

The project has drawn elements of the community together

         After collecting all 900 snowflakes, Harries hung them in storefronts along Beekman Avenue and along more than 150 linear feet of outdoor fences (since the Tyvek is weatherproof). People running errands along Beekman will discover that, just like natural snowflakes, no two hand-cut snowflakes are alike. Even more, the intricacy and variety of these paper works are truly astonishing. Harries’s project again reveals the unanticipated richness that results when many are asked to contribute.

The wall that inspired the snowflake project

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Legislation Proposed to Extend SH’s Stewardship of Kingsland Point Park

Legislation Proposed to Extend SH’s Stewardship of Kingsland Point Park

February 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins introduced legislation last week to extend the Inter-Municipal Agreement (IMA) with the...
Read More
Handmade Snowflakes Bedeck Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Ave.

Handmade Snowflakes Bedeck Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Ave.

February 7, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker—           When artist Kersten Harries was cleaning out the house she had just...
Read More
Elmsford Woman Sentenced for Loan Fraud Scheme

Elmsford Woman Sentenced for Loan Fraud Scheme

February 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A nurse practitioner from Elmsford who stole the identities of 12 medical doctors and orchestrated an $11.2...
Read More
Police Promotions in Tarrytown

Police Promotions in Tarrytown

February 6, 2025
At its February 3, 2025 meeting, Tarrytown’s trustees officially promoted three village police officers and added a fourth, previously a...
Read More
Ardsley Senior a Force Inside for Panthers

Ardsley Senior a Force Inside for Panthers

February 6, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- No element in basketball is celebrated more than scoring. Fans delight in spectacular drives to the basket...
Read More
Jimmy Vivino Talks Career, New Album and Valentine’s Day Show at Cap with Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers

Jimmy Vivino Talks Career, New Album and Valentine’s Day Show at Cap with Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers

February 5, 2025
By W.B. King-- Even before dropping the needle on the seminal blues-rock album Super Session in 1968, a then 13-year-old...
Read More
World-Build (& -Burn)

World-Build (& -Burn)

February 5, 2025
WORLD-BUILD (& -BURN): Seeing red in the Handmaid's Tale By Krista Madsen A new Handmaid’s Tale season, the sixth and last, is set for...
Read More
Black History Month to be Celebrated at Paulding School Saturday

Black History Month to be Celebrated at Paulding School Saturday

February 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown, in partnership with The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (The TaSH), will be recognizing...
Read More
Black History Month Art Exhibit

Black History Month Art Exhibit

February 4, 2025
County Executive (and candidate) Ken Jenkins dropped by Tarrytown's Warner Library to take in the Black History Month Art Exhibit...
Read More
Spelling Bee Makes Fun-Filled Return to Town Hall Theater in Irvington

Spelling Bee Makes Fun-Filled Return to Town Hall Theater in Irvington

February 3, 2025
By Jeff Wilson--- With friends like these, who needs tax revenue for the library’s special programs? The Twelfth Community-Wide Spelling...
Read More
16 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
221 views
bookmark icon