Halloween

The Blaze Is Back!

August 11, 2022

It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze–Van Cortlandt Manor encircled by 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Lights depicting the Statue of Liberty, seasonal tales of terror, including Sleepy Hollow’s iconic Headless Horsman, are everywhere to be seen in jaw-dropping detail.

During the day, Washington Irving’s homestead, Sunnyside, encapsulates literary and cultural history. There are tours of the cottage, a shadow puppet film and kid-friendly lawn games, with master storyteller Jonathan Kruk reading Irvington’s classic The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with live music as background.

Brought to you by Historic Hudson Valley, the shows start September 16th and run through November 20th.

