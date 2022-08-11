Arts & EntertainmentHalloween The Blaze Is Back! Published 1 day ago1d ago August 11, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze–Van Cortlandt Manor encircled by 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Lights depicting the Statue of Liberty, seasonal tales of terror, including Sleepy Hollow’s iconic Headless Horsman, are everywhere to be seen in jaw-dropping detail. During the day, Washington Irving’s homestead, Sunnyside, encapsulates literary and cultural history. There are tours of the cottage, a shadow puppet film and kid-friendly lawn games, with master storyteller Jonathan Kruk reading Irvington’s classic The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with live music as background. Brought to you by Historic Hudson Valley, the shows start September 16th and run through November 20th.Advertisement 2020 The Great Jack O'Lantern BlazeThe Great Jack O'Lantern BlazeThe Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze2017 Blaze2017 Blaze2018 Blaze2017 BlazeThe Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze2020 The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze2020 The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze2021 Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze2021 Great Jack O'Lantern BlazeMuseum-of-Pumpkin-Art-Tom-Nycz-for-Historic-Hudson-Valley2020 The Great Jack O'Lantern BlazePumpkin-Planetarium3-Angie-Gaul-for-Historic-Hudson-ValleyPumpkin-Planetarium4-Angie-Gaul-for_Historic-Hudson-ValleyThe Great Jack O'Lantern BlazePumpkin-Planetarium-Angie-Gaul-for-Historic-Hudson-ValleyThe Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze2020 The Great Jack O'Lantern BlazeThe Great Jack O'Lantern BlazeThe Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze2018 Blaze Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Irvington News Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control August 12, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 11, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More Community News Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time August 10, 2022 By W.B. King-- One night after working at New York Hospital’s Department of Psychology in White Plains, Tracy Feiertag, new... Read More Community News Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision August 9, 2022 By Lily McInerney-- As soon as news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade loomed on the... Read More Community News State, County Take Steps to Relieve Housing Burden August 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Rising home prices and landlords’ maintenance costs that have put the squeeze on both sides of the... Read More Local Charities PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE August 8, 2022 The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy... Read More Government & Politics Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary August 4, 2022 HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August... Read More Environmental News Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear August 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of... Read More Environmental News Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste August 4, 2022 By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!... Read More Government & Politics League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates August 3, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint