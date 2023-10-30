Sponsor
Abbott House Gala
Community News

Halloween Safety Advice

Kids carving pumkins for Halloween
Local youngsters enjoyed pumpkin painting at Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow.
October 30, 2023

The message comes from Sleepy Hollow Police Chief of Police Anthony Bueti, but it’s relevant for everyone in the rivertowns as well as anyone just passing through on Halloween:

Over the last decade, the number of child pedestrians ages 0-14 fatally injured on Halloween has been nearly three times higher than on an average day, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Halloween finds our children in some of the most dangerous traffic situations imaginable.

I urge you to take special precautions to keep everyone safe. Please drive even more carefully and slowly than usual–especially where trick-or-treating activity is prevalent. The following tips from AAA will help keep your children safe:

Work for The Hud Indy

Parents and children:– Be bright at night; use reflective tape on costumes and treat bags, wear bright colors and carry flashlights and glow sticks for extra visibility- Don’t wear a costume that obstructs vision. Use makeup instead of a mask.

Wear a costume that you can walk in – comfortable footwear and nothing that drags on the ground.- Look in all directions and listen for traffic before crossing streets and driveways.-

Work one side of the street at a time, crossing only at corners and crosswalks. Stay out of the roadway.-

PARENTS:  Younger children should always be accompanied by an adult or trustworthy teen. Older children should be given boundaries and should communicate with their parents along the way.

Motorists: Try to avoid cutting through residential areas where trick-or-treaters are likely to be present. Obey all traffic signs and signals, and travel with extreme caution in residential areas.

Scan far ahead and watch attentively for children who may be excitedly running from house to house or crossing streets at unexpected places. – Avoid driving distractions, even after traditional trick-or-treat hours.- If you are attending an adult Halloween party where alcoholic beverages are being served, be sure to have a designated driver!

PLEASE BE SAFE!

