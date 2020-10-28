Halloween Isn’t Canceled: Here Are Some Ways to Keep It Both Spooky and Safe.

October 28, 2020

By Annabelle Allen—

Face it: Halloween will be different this year. Many of the traditional festivities in the rivertowns have been put on hold due to the pandemic. Local fire departments will not be handing out candy. Main Street trick-or-treating has been canceled to avoid tightly packed crowds of yelling, costumed children. Despite the restrictions however, still more than 148 million people across the U.S. plan to participate in Halloween-related activities. Here is how the rivertowns are making Halloween spooky and safe:

Staying local:

Irvington Mayor Brian Smith has strongly encouraged residents to stay within their neighborhoods this Halloween. According to the CDC, participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door poses a higher risk. Mayor Smith is encouraging residents to follow the list of low-risk activities that the CDC has put together to help make door-to-door trick or treating possible this year. One-way trick or treating systems or grab-and-go bags are a way to keep the candy flowing safely. Find the link to the CDC guidance for safer trick-or-treating here

The internet also offers some creative alternatives that make trick-or-treating safer, such as 6-ft. long grabbers or chutes to distribute candy to children from a distance. There are plenty of DIY candy chute guides trending on the internet this year. Here is a link to Zoe Ann’s step by step guide to her candy chute system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NStWtyfM-wI&feature=youtu.be

Dress up your car instead!

Most of the usual Halloween parades have been canceled throughout the rivertowns however The Dobbs Ferry Fire, Police and DPW Departments have come up with a COVID-safe alternative for their annual Halloween parade: a Halloween Candy Crawl! It’s an opportunity to create your own parade float by dressing up your car. Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed cars. The parade is Saturday October 31st from 3-6pm on Main Street in Dobbs Ferry.

Mask Up! (and not just the scary kind)

There are plenty of costumes where masks are an essential accessory and can easily be worked into the look. Many retail shops are including Halloween masks in their stock this season. Disney is selling masks with the noses and mouths of beloved characters, and Etsy sellers are trending with popular zombie and monster themed protective masks. In their list of guidance for a safer Halloween, the CDC emphasized that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask and that costume masks should not be worn over a cloth mask as it can make breathing more difficult. See below for some ideas that make your face mask and costume work together

Get Outdoors:

According to the CDC, open-air activities are of moderate risk. They strongly encourage mask use when approaching others and six foot social distancing. If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus. Here are a couple options for spooky outdoor fun:

Did you know Washington Irving lived through a viral epidemic too? Sleepy Hollow Cemetery has walking tours focusing on Washington Irving and evening lantern tours of the resting place of William Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie.

The Original Knickerbocker: Washington Irving & “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” Dates: Monday through Friday in October from 11:00 a.m. – 12 noon and 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The Classic Evening Lantern Tour

Dates: Friday and Saturday nights from September 18 – November 21, plus Sunday evenings in October and early November.

The Great Jack’ O Lantern Blaze

Hudson Valley’s most electrifying fall happening is open! More than 7,000 jack o’ lanterns light up the landscape of Van Cortland Manor, offering an experience not to be missed! To ensure safety and compliance with New York State-issued “Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment Guidelines,” capacity is extremely limited. Reserve your tickets here

As previously reported, Lyn­d­hurst has in­stalled seven artis­tic Hal­loween vi­gnettes in the land­scape around the man­sion—witches, skele­tons (human and horse) and groves of witches in­ter­spersed in the land­scape near the man­sion and other parts of the es­tate, in­clud­ing the chil­dren’s play­house, foun­tains and re­cently re­stored benches. (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/halloween-in-lyndhursts-landscape/).

Halloween going Virtual

There are plenty of virtual options for Halloween festivities to continue online. Zoom Halloween contests, Tik Tok Halloween dance challenges, pumpkin decorating parties— the list goes on. The Irvington Recreation Department is getting in on the virtual fun as well by hosting a virtual Facebook Live Halloween Party with DJ Rooney Tunes.

Here’s a list of creative virtual ideas to make Halloween safe, but fun.

Advertisement