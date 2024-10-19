October 19, 2024
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
Openings And Events Entertain—And Tie Up—The Rivertowns On A Busy Weekend
October 19, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- One of the many roles the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce plays is as cheerleader for new businesses...Read More
Hair Ball
October 19, 2024
HAIR BALL: Let's do the weave By Krista Madsen– My Sleepy Hollow Show & Tell/Legend of Sleepy Hollow book release in disguise was a...Read More
Dows Lane School Students Paint Pumpkins
October 19, 2024
Dows Lane Elementary School kindergartners from Kim Damin’s class and third graders from Michele Barnattan’s class created colorful, hand-painted pumpkins...Read More
Latimer V. Levitt Flisser: A ‘Proper Dialogue Of Democracy’
October 18, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- In sharp contrast with the District 17 free-for-all between Mike Lawler and Mondaire Jones, televised the night...Read More
First Public Parking Garage in Tarrytown Unveiled
October 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Finding a parking space in downtown Tarrytown just got a little easier with the unveiling Wednesday of...Read More
The Jacob Burns Film Center “Noirvember: From Yesterday to Today” Series Kicks Off In Little More Than Two Weeks!
October 17, 2024
This November, the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) will celebrate the rich history of film noir with an exciting series...Read More
The Once- And Current Congressmen From New York’s 17th Duke It Out
October 17, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Most of the current discourse about Artificial Intelligence (AI) focuses on its threat to subvert humans’ control...Read More
A Novice Challenges Shimsky For Her Assembly Seat
October 16, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Alessandro Crocco, 36, of Hartsdale left his native Italy as a teenager, seeking “the American Dream” and...Read More
Former Children’s Village Employee Convicted for Having Sex With Teen on Campus
October 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A former employee of Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years mandatory probation...Read More
The Citizen-Doctor-Politician Challenging George Latimer For A Seat In Congress
October 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, the Republican candidate for Congress in the 16th District, has a life story...Read More
