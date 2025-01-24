Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

January 24, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A senior at the Hackley School in Tarrytown was named a finalist in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Vivek Malik, 17, was one of 40 students selected by a national jury of professional scientists from 300 scholars who were announced a few weeks ago.

Malik was recognized for his project titled, “Novel Characterization of Plexin D1’s Role in Regulating the Macrophage Immune Response,” and has been awarded $25,000.

“We celebrate this exceptional group of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists for their outstanding achievements,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher of Science News. “These young people represent the future of innovation. By nurturing the next generation of scientific and engineering leaders, we are investing in a stronger economy and a better tomorrow, fueled by scientific and technological breakthroughs.”

Finalists will participate in a weeklong competition in March, during which they will undergo a rigorous judging process that goes beyond their own research to encompass other scientific disciplines and compete for more than $1.8 million in awards. They will also have the opportunity to interact with leading scientists and share their research during a virtual “Public Day” event on March 9.

The top 10 awards will range from $40,000 to $250,000.

“Congratulations to this year’s remarkable finalists. Participating in the Regeneron – then Westinghouse – Science Talent Search was a moment of revelation for me — it opened my eyes to the possibility of using science to improve lives,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, who was a top winner in 1976. “Regeneron now helps millions of people around the world facing serious diseases, which is a testament to what is possible when young scientific talent is nurtured. I see that same potential to transform our world in these finalists, and I look forward to their future contributions to science and to human health.”