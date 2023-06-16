Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
School News
Tarrytown News

Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

• Bookmarks: 3

Hackley School Class of 2023
June 15, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Hackley School held its graduation ceremonies June 10 at its Tarrytown campus where 103 students received their diplomas.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

Advith Sharma was the Class of 2023 Valedictorian, while Ava Lattimore was the Salutatorian. The Commencement Address was delivered by New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, a Class of 2000 Hackley alum.

The Class of 2023 in alphabetical order:

Michael Abbey, Liam Abraham, Graham Adams, Jennifer Allan, Diego Allen, Iulia Andrews, Angel Ansah, Nailah Archer, Aidan Aybar, Jaden Bayrooti, Esther Choi, John Churchill, Wylie Churchill, Lysander Denner, Afsana Dhali, Vihaan Dheer, Caroline Duggan, Alexandra Elwell, Paul Evans, Isabella Fauber, Kendyl Flournoy, Rachel Friedberg, Haley Ganzer, Hannah Gorevic, Jatan Goswami, Alexander Grant, Rafael Green-Arnone, Florangel Guzman, Zara Haider, Walter Hoffman, Charlotte Jealous, Tabitha Jones, Cole Joseph, Cameron Jung, Gabrielle Kalapoutis, Arushi Kaushik-Chandra, Josephine Kelly, Akshi Khowala, Kevin Kim, Emily Koch, Benjamin Korengold, Armaan Kotecha, Malcolm Krolick, Ava Lattimore, Fritz Lauerwald, Aaron Lefkovits, Avery Leighton, Steven Li, Brendan Lynch, Colin MacKinnon, Julia Magliato, William Maier, Sarah Malach, Ethan Malik, Kiran Marfatia, Aiden McComiskey, Lucia Monteleone, Noah Nager, Mason Napach, Mateen Nassirpour, Isaiah Ndzibah, Eleanor Neu, Maximilien Ngbokoli, Ethan Ohm, Catherine O’Rourke, Gabriella Parasnis, Daniel Paridis, Sophia Petriello, Willow Quattrone, Grace Rainero, William Rao, Joseph Reyes, Emily Rifkin, Harrison Riopel, Theodore Roberts, Ella Rodriguez, Samuel Rotenberg, Shahid Rothschild, Samantha Rowbottom, Elizabeth Rudge, Arjan Sandhu, Emma Schlifkin, Advith Sharma, Sai Shaw, Daniel Shola-Philips, Sofia Soares dos Santos, Ella Sonnenburg, Massimo Soto, Julia Steinman, Chris Thompson, Kirsten Trivell, Ava Troso, Hudson Warm, Bella Wasserman, Eunice Wasserman-Lom, Welyn Waterhouse, Reece Weinberger, Tibet Yakut, Chloe Yancovich, Steven Yu, Zara Yusaf, Daniel Zampolin, Qishu Zhang.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife

Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife

June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow man has been indicted for the 1997 beating and strangulation death of his ex-wife....
Read More
Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hackley School held its graduation ceremonies June 10 at its Tarrytown campus where 103 students received their...
Read More
How Best to Spend $4.5 Million?

How Best to Spend $4.5 Million?

June 15, 2023
For the next six months, the Village of Sleepy Hollow will be soliciting public views on how best to spend...
Read More
Environmental Groups Urge Passage of Bill to Prevent Radioactive Waste Dumping

Environmental Groups Urge Passage of Bill to Prevent Radioactive Waste Dumping

June 15, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Environmental groups are urging the state Assembly to join its Senate colleagues in passing legislation that would...
Read More
Garden Club Honors Keeper of the Irvington Woods

Garden Club Honors Keeper of the Irvington Woods

June 14, 2023
Ever since CJ Reilly III started work two years ago as groundskeeper for the Irvington Woods Park, the 400-acre preserve...
Read More
Tarrytown Rotary’s Derby & Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Judged As Winners

Tarrytown Rotary’s Derby & Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Judged As Winners

June 13, 2023
By Robert Kimmel--  Under sunny skies and the lure of fun and excitement, the re-scheduled Rotary’s Duck Derby and the...
Read More
Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion

Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion

June 13, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— It was just seven years ago that the Shames JCC on Hudson opened an expanded athletic complex,...
Read More
Incoming Superintendent of Schools Releases 100-Day Plan for Tarrytown

Incoming Superintendent of Schools Releases 100-Day Plan for Tarrytown

June 13, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- He doesn’t officially succeed retiring Chris Borsari until July 1, but incoming Tarrytown Superintendent of Schools Dr....
Read More
Tarrytown Celebrates Pride

Tarrytown Celebrates Pride

June 12, 2023
Hundreds of residents turned out Saturday evening for the Village of Tarrytown’s Open Streets event celebrating Pride Month. Tarrytown was...
Read More
Colin Quinn’s ‘Small Talk’ Show at The Tarrytown Music Hall Will Dissect Societal Norms

Colin Quinn’s ‘Small Talk’ Show at The Tarrytown Music Hall Will Dissect Societal Norms

June 12, 2023
By W.B. King-- Colin Quinn’s rapid-fire, free-association style of distilled sociopolitical comedy can be attributed, in part, to his fellow...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
20 views
bookmark icon