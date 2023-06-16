School NewsTarrytown News Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation Published 1 hour ago1h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Hackley School Class of 2023 June 15, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Hackley School held its graduation ceremonies June 10 at its Tarrytown campus where 103 students received their diplomas.Sponsor Advith Sharma was the Class of 2023 Valedictorian, while Ava Lattimore was the Salutatorian. The Commencement Address was delivered by New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, a Class of 2000 Hackley alum. The Class of 2023 in alphabetical order: Michael Abbey, Liam Abraham, Graham Adams, Jennifer Allan, Diego Allen, Iulia Andrews, Angel Ansah, Nailah Archer, Aidan Aybar, Jaden Bayrooti, Esther Choi, John Churchill, Wylie Churchill, Lysander Denner, Afsana Dhali, Vihaan Dheer, Caroline Duggan, Alexandra Elwell, Paul Evans, Isabella Fauber, Kendyl Flournoy, Rachel Friedberg, Haley Ganzer, Hannah Gorevic, Jatan Goswami, Alexander Grant, Rafael Green-Arnone, Florangel Guzman, Zara Haider, Walter Hoffman, Charlotte Jealous, Tabitha Jones, Cole Joseph, Cameron Jung, Gabrielle Kalapoutis, Arushi Kaushik-Chandra, Josephine Kelly, Akshi Khowala, Kevin Kim, Emily Koch, Benjamin Korengold, Armaan Kotecha, Malcolm Krolick, Ava Lattimore, Fritz Lauerwald, Aaron Lefkovits, Avery Leighton, Steven Li, Brendan Lynch, Colin MacKinnon, Julia Magliato, William Maier, Sarah Malach, Ethan Malik, Kiran Marfatia, Aiden McComiskey, Lucia Monteleone, Noah Nager, Mason Napach, Mateen Nassirpour, Isaiah Ndzibah, Eleanor Neu, Maximilien Ngbokoli, Ethan Ohm, Catherine O’Rourke, Gabriella Parasnis, Daniel Paridis, Sophia Petriello, Willow Quattrone, Grace Rainero, William Rao, Joseph Reyes, Emily Rifkin, Harrison Riopel, Theodore Roberts, Ella Rodriguez, Samuel Rotenberg, Shahid Rothschild, Samantha Rowbottom, Elizabeth Rudge, Arjan Sandhu, Emma Schlifkin, Advith Sharma, Sai Shaw, Daniel Shola-Philips, Sofia Soares dos Santos, Ella Sonnenburg, Massimo Soto, Julia Steinman, Chris Thompson, Kirsten Trivell, Ava Troso, Hudson Warm, Bella Wasserman, Eunice Wasserman-Lom, Welyn Waterhouse, Reece Weinberger, Tibet Yakut, Chloe Yancovich, Steven Yu, Zara Yusaf, Daniel Zampolin, Qishu Zhang. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife June 15, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow man has been indicted for the 1997 beating and strangulation death of his ex-wife.... Read More School NewsTarrytown News Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation June 15, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Hackley School held its graduation ceremonies June 10 at its Tarrytown campus where 103 students received their... Read More Sleepy Hollow News How Best to Spend $4.5 Million? June 15, 2023 For the next six months, the Village of Sleepy Hollow will be soliciting public views on how best to spend... Read More Environmental News Environmental Groups Urge Passage of Bill to Prevent Radioactive Waste Dumping June 15, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- Environmental groups are urging the state Assembly to join its Senate colleagues in passing legislation that would... Read More Irvington News Garden Club Honors Keeper of the Irvington Woods June 14, 2023 Ever since CJ Reilly III started work two years ago as groundskeeper for the Irvington Woods Park, the 400-acre preserve... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown Rotary’s Derby & Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Judged As Winners June 13, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- Under sunny skies and the lure of fun and excitement, the re-scheduled Rotary’s Duck Derby and the... Read More Community News Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion June 13, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— It was just seven years ago that the Shames JCC on Hudson opened an expanded athletic complex,... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Incoming Superintendent of Schools Releases 100-Day Plan for Tarrytown June 13, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- He doesn’t officially succeed retiring Chris Borsari until July 1, but incoming Tarrytown Superintendent of Schools Dr.... Read More Tarrytown News Tarrytown Celebrates Pride June 12, 2023 Hundreds of residents turned out Saturday evening for the Village of Tarrytown’s Open Streets event celebrating Pride Month. Tarrytown was... Read More Arts & Entertainment Colin Quinn’s ‘Small Talk’ Show at The Tarrytown Music Hall Will Dissect Societal Norms June 12, 2023 By W.B. King-- Colin Quinn’s rapid-fire, free-association style of distilled sociopolitical comedy can be attributed, in part, to his fellow... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint