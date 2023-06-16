Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

June 15, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Hackley School held its graduation ceremonies June 10 at its Tarrytown campus where 103 students received their diplomas.

Advith Sharma was the Class of 2023 Valedictorian, while Ava Lattimore was the Salutatorian. The Commencement Address was delivered by New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, a Class of 2000 Hackley alum.

The Class of 2023 in alphabetical order:

Michael Abbey, Liam Abraham, Graham Adams, Jennifer Allan, Diego Allen, Iulia Andrews, Angel Ansah, Nailah Archer, Aidan Aybar, Jaden Bayrooti, Esther Choi, John Churchill, Wylie Churchill, Lysander Denner, Afsana Dhali, Vihaan Dheer, Caroline Duggan, Alexandra Elwell, Paul Evans, Isabella Fauber, Kendyl Flournoy, Rachel Friedberg, Haley Ganzer, Hannah Gorevic, Jatan Goswami, Alexander Grant, Rafael Green-Arnone, Florangel Guzman, Zara Haider, Walter Hoffman, Charlotte Jealous, Tabitha Jones, Cole Joseph, Cameron Jung, Gabrielle Kalapoutis, Arushi Kaushik-Chandra, Josephine Kelly, Akshi Khowala, Kevin Kim, Emily Koch, Benjamin Korengold, Armaan Kotecha, Malcolm Krolick, Ava Lattimore, Fritz Lauerwald, Aaron Lefkovits, Avery Leighton, Steven Li, Brendan Lynch, Colin MacKinnon, Julia Magliato, William Maier, Sarah Malach, Ethan Malik, Kiran Marfatia, Aiden McComiskey, Lucia Monteleone, Noah Nager, Mason Napach, Mateen Nassirpour, Isaiah Ndzibah, Eleanor Neu, Maximilien Ngbokoli, Ethan Ohm, Catherine O’Rourke, Gabriella Parasnis, Daniel Paridis, Sophia Petriello, Willow Quattrone, Grace Rainero, William Rao, Joseph Reyes, Emily Rifkin, Harrison Riopel, Theodore Roberts, Ella Rodriguez, Samuel Rotenberg, Shahid Rothschild, Samantha Rowbottom, Elizabeth Rudge, Arjan Sandhu, Emma Schlifkin, Advith Sharma, Sai Shaw, Daniel Shola-Philips, Sofia Soares dos Santos, Ella Sonnenburg, Massimo Soto, Julia Steinman, Chris Thompson, Kirsten Trivell, Ava Troso, Hudson Warm, Bella Wasserman, Eunice Wasserman-Lom, Welyn Waterhouse, Reece Weinberger, Tibet Yakut, Chloe Yancovich, Steven Yu, Zara Yusaf, Daniel Zampolin, Qishu Zhang.