Hackley Looks to Defend Metro Independent League Title

September 7, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

Hackley is on the move.

After a period of shuffling head coaches and then some growing pains, third-year coach Joe McDermott is showing every sign of building a strong program with staying power.

The Hornets went 3-5 in his first season but engineered a dramatic turnaround last year by going 6-3 and defeating Horace Mann, 37-28, to win the Metropolitan Independent Football League title.

McDermott, a former quarterback who graduated from the football tradition-rich school in 2014, is much more comfortable in his role than when he started.

“It’s definitely gotten better,” he said. “It’s gotten easier each year. You kind of know what to expect the more experience you have.”

Players can see a reassuring difference in their coach. “He’s more confident in everything he’s doing,” said standout wide receiver Will Belleville, a senior. “He’s doing a great job.”

As much as McDermott emphasizes a one-game-at-a-time approach, players cannot help but be excited as they view the big picture. “We have a lot of returning talent. We also have a bunch of new guys who look quite promising,” said Thomas O’Brien, a senior right guard and nose tackle. “I’m excited to see them grow.”

Much will depend on the progress of quarterback Grayer Hong, part of a promising sophomore class. Although Hong is untested at the varsity level, McDermott liked what he saw of him in preseason.

“He’s got a good head for it. He’s a very solid athlete,” the coach said. “He’s been receptive to coaching so far, so we’re confident.”

Sam Suniewick expects Hong to make a seamless transition. “He has a good arm and a high IQ,” he said. “I’m not really worried about him.”

The success of every quarterback has everything to do with his supporting cast. Hong has a really good one.

Suniewick would make any passer feel comfortable. He is an imposing 6-5, 230-pound left tackle and that is not even his best position. He earned All-League honors as a defensive end and is committed to Wesleyan to play that position.

On the offensive line, Lucas Vitale is transitioning from fullback to left guard. O’Brien can play guard or center and brings an exceptional knowledge of the playbook. Junior Jack Hiscoe mans right tackle.

J.P. Ngbokoli figures to carry much of the offensive load as he returns at running back. Belleville is capable of producing a big play at any time.

Defensively, Logan Wisner started last year as a freshman at cornerback. Zack Berger, a senior, also can play cornerback and outside linebacker. The Hornets are happy to have senior Taylor Safriet, a running back and safety, back for a major knee injury.

Hugo Everitt returns as an All-League kicker with the ability to connect on a field goal from 35 yards out. “It’s great to have that in high school,” McDermott said. “It’s rare to have a kicker who can be consistent at this level, so we’re fortunate to have him.”

Mention the possibility to McDermott that the Hornets can successfully defend their title and he is wary in his response. “That should be the expectation for everyone every year to be as successful as possible and win a championship,” he said. “But we don’t look too far ahead.”