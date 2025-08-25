Hackley Looking for Payback on the Gridiron

August 25, 2025

By Tom Pedulla—

Imagine Hackley’s frustration last season after winning every regular-season game and looking as good in the playoffs to reach the championship game against high-powered Poly Prep, only to have all of that success abruptly end.

When the Hornets’ bid for the Metropolitan Independent League title fell short, it fell way short as in a 41-21 final. Talk about a bitter end. Talk about something to rally around for this season.

Support our Sponsors





“I think it’s definitely a big motivating factor for the kids to get that far and lose in a game like that and to see that it takes even more to be successful,” said Coach Joseph McDermott. “You have to work even harder to ultimately win the championship game.”

As for payback, Hackley would like nothing more. As senior lineman Jack Hiscoe said diplomatically, “There are some feelings there.”

Said standout running back J.P. Ngbokoli, “The final last year wasn’t the greatest, but I think we’re going to come back even harder this year and we’re going to do great.”

Hiscoe and Ngbokoli are joined by junior Graham Klabin as team captains. Hiscoe is being counted on heavily on the offensive and defensive lines, where the Hornets were hit hard by graduation. They graduated eight starters in all.

Hiscoe will move from right tackle to fill the all-important left tackle position. Center Mike McCool is the only other returning starter to the offensive line. The development of wide receiver turned left guard Jonah Hootnick, sophomore Cassius Evans-Thompson at right tackle and junior Andre McMahon at guard will be among the keys to success.

Junior Logan Wissner will call signals at quarterback. He is multi-talented. “He can throw it a bit, but he’s got good speed. He’s a good runner,” said McDermott, adding, “He brings strong leadership skills. Guys respect him and trust him.”

Wissner has two excellent targets in returning split end Auggie Teacher and in Micah Jones, in his first year as a full-time starter. Teacher is tall and lanky and possesses good hands. McDermott said of Jones, “We’re excited to see what he can do.”

Everyone knows what Ngbokoli can do at running back, helped by the blocking of Klabin at fullback. Actually, there is not much Ngbokoli cannot do. “He’s a shifty guy,” McDermott said. “He’s also a tough guy.”

And he can really move. “I think I’m pretty fast. That’s probably my biggest thing,” Ngbokoli said. “I’m working to get even faster.”

While the graduation of eight starters is cause for concern, Hackley’s program has come so far under McDermott that no one should view this as a rebuilding season. More like reloading.

“I don’t think we’re rebuilding,” Klabin said. “We have enough people to step up. We’re good in that area.”

Ngbokoli shares his optimism. “We’re a pretty young team,” he acknowledged, “but we have a lot of guys ready to step up who are going to do wonders for the team.”

The quest to return to the championship game – and to get it right – begins Sept. 5 with a home game against King School.