Hackley Class of 2025 Receives Diplomas

By Rick Pezzullo--- A Greenburgh firefighter was convicted Wednesday of two counts of third-degree assault for attacking his former girlfriend...Read More
June 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo—
Ninety-four students in the Hackley School Class of 2025 received their diplomas June 7 during a commencement ceremony in Tarrytown attended by faculty, family and friends.
The following is a complete list of the Class of 2025:
|Lily Adams
|Isabella Barriera
|Sarah Barsanti
|Aran Basu
|Remy Becker
|William Belleville III
|N’Darri Bentsi-Addison Posey
|Zachary Berger
|Abigail Beyrich
|Alexander Booth
|Lucia Butterfield
|Cole Byrne
|Tyce Cannon
|Tyler Cannon
|Anthony “Ryan” Carpenito
|Rafael Castro
|Alexander Cheng
|Dean Chung
|Frances Clifford
|Angela Croce
|India Davis-Hanessian
|Avalaine “Ava” Derby
|Gabrielle Diaz-Alcantara
|Elizabeth Doherty
|Phoebe Dungca
|William Dupont
|William Earley
|Isabella Edwards
|Hugo Everitt
|Jackson Fauber
|Dylan Firooznia
|Ronen Fleck
|Quincy Flournoy
|Emma Friedberg
|Matthew Gluckman
|Lilo Haidara
|Sikander “Sasha” Haider
|Andrea Hegarty
|Megan Hopkins
|Olivia Houck
|Rebecca Ingles
|Francesca Jones
|Zoe Kalapoutis
|Donia Karandikar
|Lukas Kesh-Heil
|Brooke Koffler
|Jack Ledoux
|Meredith Lee
|Joshua Lee
|Jack Magidson
|Philip Mahamedi
|Vivek Malik
|Brooke Matthews
|Ava Maughan
|Carly McKirgan
|Tyler Mook
|Trashgim “Jimmy” Mulosmani
|Asher Navas
|Ethan Niewinski
|Jael Nuamah
|Sarah “Mika” Nuzum
|Suka Nwiido
|Thomas O’Brien
|Devyn O’Callaghan
|Ihunanyachi “Linda” Ohia-Enyia
|Kayce Park
|Fernanda Paz
|Charles Perlman
|Jack Perlman
|Aliya Pine
|Rocco Presutti
|Annabel Previdi
|Fox Quattrone
|Jasper Quattrone
|Sean Reardon
|Andre Reichelsdorfer
|Emily “Samantha” Reyes
|Peter Roberts
|Taylor Safriet
|Rowan Salemi
|Felix Saujet
|Joumana Shair
|Alessia Sorvillo
|Giulia Sorvillo
|Osiris Stand
|Zariah Stewart
|Samuel Suniewick
|Zora Blu’ Teacher
|Arjun Virk
|Sejal Virk
|Lucas Vitale
|Hailey Won
|Margaret Yalmokas
|Nina Zeltser
|Alicia Zhu
Read or leave a comment on this story...
Hackley Class of 2025 Receives Diplomas
June 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ninety-four students in the Hackley School Class of 2025 received their diplomas June 7 during a commencement...Read More
Grahame Lesh And Friends Reinvigorate Hudson River Music Festival
June 12, 2025
.By W.B. King-- As folk icon Pete Seeger once said, “The world would be an infinitely better place if everyone...Read More
Edge-on-Hudson: Filling Out Nicely
June 11, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Stone by stone, building by building, the broad swath of Hudson riverfront land that was once a...Read More
Case Against Accused Lighthouse Vandals Pushed To Late August
June 9, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The two “adult” defendants in the criminal case stemming from the May 31 decimation of the Tarrytown...Read More
Phelps Geriatrics Turns Thirty, Its Patients Exceed One Hundred
June 9, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— On May 28, Phelps Hospital’s geriatrics program celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. To kick off the festivities, three...Read More
Annual Strawberry Festival a Sweet Treat
June 9, 2025
The Historical Society Inc. Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown celebrated its 58th Annual Strawberry Festival Sunday on the lawn of the 1848...Read More
Beating The Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer
June 8, 2025
As the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., pancreatic cancer is a diagnosis no patient wants to...Read More
Mike Drop
June 8, 2025
MIKE DROP: The opposite of hobnob By Krista Madsen My kids only know Mike Myers as an Elon Musk impersonator which is...Read More
Fourth Of Four Lighthouse Vandals Now In County Police Custody
June 6, 2025
This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— A week after the Tarrytown Lighthouse at Sleepy Hollow was trashed...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.