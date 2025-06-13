Support our Sponsors
Hackley Class of 2025 Receives Diplomas

June 12, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ninety-four students in the Hackley School Class of 2025 received their diplomas June 7 during a commencement ceremony in Tarrytown attended by faculty, family and friends.

The following is a complete list of the Class of 2025:

Lily Adams
Isabella Barriera
Sarah Barsanti
Aran Basu
Remy Becker
William Belleville III
N’Darri Bentsi-Addison Posey
Zachary Berger
Abigail Beyrich
Alexander Booth
Lucia Butterfield
Cole Byrne
Tyce Cannon
Tyler Cannon
Anthony “Ryan” Carpenito
Rafael Castro
Alexander Cheng
Dean Chung
Frances Clifford
Angela Croce
India Davis-Hanessian
Avalaine “Ava” Derby
Gabrielle Diaz-Alcantara
Elizabeth Doherty
Phoebe Dungca
William Dupont
William Earley
Isabella Edwards
Hugo Everitt
Jackson Fauber
Dylan Firooznia
Ronen Fleck
Quincy Flournoy
Emma Friedberg
Matthew Gluckman
Lilo Haidara
Sikander “Sasha” Haider
Andrea Hegarty
Megan Hopkins
Olivia Houck
Rebecca Ingles
Francesca Jones
Zoe Kalapoutis
Donia Karandikar
Lukas Kesh-Heil
Brooke Koffler
Jack Ledoux
Meredith Lee
Joshua Lee
Jack Magidson
Philip Mahamedi
Vivek Malik
Brooke Matthews
Ava Maughan
Carly McKirgan
Tyler Mook
Trashgim “Jimmy” Mulosmani
Asher Navas
Ethan Niewinski
Jael Nuamah
Sarah “Mika” Nuzum
Suka Nwiido
Thomas O’Brien
Devyn O’Callaghan
Ihunanyachi “Linda” Ohia-Enyia
Kayce Park
Fernanda Paz
Charles Perlman
Jack Perlman
Aliya Pine
Rocco Presutti
Annabel Previdi
Fox Quattrone
Jasper Quattrone
Sean Reardon
Andre Reichelsdorfer
Emily “Samantha” Reyes
Peter Roberts
Taylor Safriet
Rowan Salemi
Felix Saujet
Joumana Shair
Alessia Sorvillo
Giulia Sorvillo
Osiris Stand
Zariah Stewart
Samuel Suniewick
Zora Blu’ Teacher
Arjun Virk
Sejal Virk
Lucas Vitale
Hailey Won
Margaret Yalmokas
Nina Zeltser
Alicia Zhu

 

