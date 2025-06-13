Hackley Class of 2025 Receives Diplomas

June 12, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ninety-four students in the Hackley School Class of 2025 received their diplomas June 7 during a commencement ceremony in Tarrytown attended by faculty, family and friends.

The following is a complete list of the Class of 2025:

Lily Adams Isabella Barriera Sarah Barsanti Aran Basu Remy Becker William Belleville III N’Darri Bentsi-Addison Posey Zachary Berger Abigail Beyrich Alexander Booth Lucia Butterfield Cole Byrne Tyce Cannon Tyler Cannon Anthony “Ryan” Carpenito Rafael Castro Alexander Cheng Dean Chung Frances Clifford Angela Croce India Davis-Hanessian Avalaine “Ava” Derby Gabrielle Diaz-Alcantara Elizabeth Doherty Phoebe Dungca William Dupont William Earley Isabella Edwards Hugo Everitt Jackson Fauber Dylan Firooznia Ronen Fleck Quincy Flournoy Emma Friedberg Matthew Gluckman Lilo Haidara Sikander “Sasha” Haider Andrea Hegarty Megan Hopkins Olivia Houck Rebecca Ingles Francesca Jones Zoe Kalapoutis Donia Karandikar Lukas Kesh-Heil Brooke Koffler Jack Ledoux Meredith Lee Joshua Lee Jack Magidson Philip Mahamedi Vivek Malik Brooke Matthews Ava Maughan Carly McKirgan Tyler Mook Trashgim “Jimmy” Mulosmani Asher Navas Ethan Niewinski Jael Nuamah Sarah “Mika” Nuzum Suka Nwiido Thomas O’Brien Devyn O’Callaghan Ihunanyachi “Linda” Ohia-Enyia Kayce Park Fernanda Paz Charles Perlman Jack Perlman Aliya Pine Rocco Presutti Annabel Previdi Fox Quattrone Jasper Quattrone Sean Reardon Andre Reichelsdorfer Emily “Samantha” Reyes Peter Roberts Taylor Safriet Rowan Salemi Felix Saujet Joumana Shair Alessia Sorvillo Giulia Sorvillo Osiris Stand Zariah Stewart Samuel Suniewick Zora Blu’ Teacher Arjun Virk Sejal Virk Lucas Vitale Hailey Won Margaret Yalmokas Nina Zeltser Alicia Zhu