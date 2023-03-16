Sponsor
Habitat for Humanity Launches ‘Aging in Place’ Program for Seniors

March 16, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

 With the percentage of residents 75 years and older in Westchester County rapidly increasing over the last 20 years, many seniors on fixed incomes are in need of assistance to make repairs and upgrades to their homes.

Looking to lend a hand is Westchester County Habitat for Humanity, which recently launched an Aging in Place (AIP) home repair and energy efficiency initiative in partnership with Westchester Residential Opportunities, Inc. (WRO).

The program, which received a $500,000 boost from the efforts of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Congressman Mondaire Jones, strives to improve the quality of life for seniors by enabling them to live safely and independently in their homes.

“Aging in Place grew out of extensive stakeholder engagement that helped us to understand the unique housing needs of communities across Westchester County and determine where Habitat could make the most impact,” said Karen Haycox, CEO, Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County. “The acute and growing demand for resources that empower seniors to remain safely and independently in their homes was a common refrain.”

A subsidiary of Habitat for Humanity New York City, Westchester Habitat representatives will identify opportunities for modifications to improve safety and mobility for seniors through an initial home assessment, including a general structural, health, safety, and energy efficiency evaluation.

In conjunction with WRO, Habitat will conduct an initial education session with program participants to provide information and identify additional needs. AIP staff will make referrals, as needed, to local agencies or other non-profit services that support older adults.

Marlene Zarfes, WRO Executive Director, said, “As our senior population increases, with the number of residents aged 60 or over expected to rise to 25% by 2030, our existing countywide deficiency of affordable housing for seniors, many of whom live on fixed incomes, becomes more acute while the wait for affordable housing grows longer.”

AIP seeks to serve homeowners aged 62 and over, whose income is 80 percent or less than the area median income, and who demonstrate a critical housing need. Potential initial services include: Grab bars/handrails installation; light switches and doorknob replacement; lighting and trip prevention modifications; and accessibility modifications for hearing and vision impaired homeowners.

As program support and capacity grow, Habitat will expand services to include installation of entry ramps, stair lifts, bathroom remodels, and other repairs and modifications for seniors. AIP will partner with a NYSERDA-certified contractor to help seniors access significant weatherization and energy efficiency repairs, including roof repair and air sealing; HVAC and boiler repair or replacement; insulation; and window and door upgrading.

“Aging in Place responds to the acute and growing demand in Westchester County for resources and programs that empower seniors to live safely, and independently in their homes as they age,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “This partnership between Westchester Habitat and longtime fair housing group WRO is great news for Westchester County’s seniors, because it allows them to improve their quality of life and save money, all while protecting our environment.”

Seniors who would like to apply for initial AIP accessibility and mobility modifications should email AgingInPlace@HabitatNYCWC.org or call 914-240-7003 or visit www.habitatnycwc.org/aging-in-place to download an application.

 

