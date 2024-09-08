Support our Sponsors
Community News

Gusting Winds Force Cancellation Of This Year’s Lighthouse Swim

The finishing line inflatable archway on the beach at KIngsland Point waits in vain for the Lighthouse swimmers
September 8, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

It was a crystal -clear September day—perfect for an outdoor athletic event, even a swim, except for one thing: the wind. It was gusting over 20-mph, raising white caps on the Hudson, which at mid-channel felt more like the Atlantic Ocean.

That was enough for the Coast Guard, which authorized the annual Lighthouse Swim, to call it off before any of the 95 eager swimmers waded into the river and commenced the three-mile swim from Nyack to Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow.

Instead, a caravan of cars made the trip back over the bridge to Nyack and brought the swimmers back to Kingsland Point, where their clothes and coffee awaited them.

Because the swim requires Coast Guard approval, a near-term re-scheduling is not possible, so the next swim will be next year.  This year’s would-be swimmers all have a rain check (in this case a wind check).

All was not lost, however. The swim, which has been a fundraiser for Feeding Westchester, has still managed to raise over $50,000 for the charity, with contributions still coming in.

