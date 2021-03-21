Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

March 21, 2021

United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that 30 local nonprofits were collectively awarded $500,000 from Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. These grants are the fourth round of funding administered by United Way, which has cumulatively distributed $1.7 million in grants since the start of the COVID-19 public health crisis in March 2020.

Among the nonprofits receiving a grant is Gullotta House, founded by Matthew Gullotta, whose organization is devoted to providing food, scholarships, and financial assistance along with many other forms of aid. As the Gullotta mission statement reads, “The corporation is formed for the charitable purpose of aiding residents of Westchester County who face financial or other hardships by providing food vouchers, scholarships to aid with the payment for education, outings and community entertainment events, holiday assistance and by aiding community organizations and programs by providing additional assistance to their clients and participants.”

Gullotta explains, “If Gullotta House can offer the precious gift of respect and the ability to spend more time with one’s family, and gives residents the ability to give back to their community while building on new and existing relationships, it is a WIN-WIN.”

To find out more about Gullotta House, volunteer, donate or ask for help, please visit: gullottahouse.org or call: 914-525-0744.

