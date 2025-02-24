Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown St. Patrick's Day Parade - Gullotta House
Sleepy Hollow News
Top News

Gullotta House Gives Back to the Community

February 23, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Last week, Matthew Gullotta, founder and president of the Gullotta House charity, did what he does best: Giving back to the community.

Gullotta presented Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Matt Arone with a $500 check for camp scholarships this year from funds raised at the Headless Horseman Charity Plunge held earlier this month.

Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County

That plunge in the Hudson River drew $23,794 in donations. An Escape from Sing Sing Plunge earlier raised $22,957.

All the proceeds are used to help fire and flood victims and individuals with food insecurities.

Gullotta knows first-hand how families can be devastated by misfortune. In 1974, a fire in Tarrytown destroyed all of his family’s belongings. The family of five slept in Marymount College’s hall for two weeks before a friend offered them an apartment.

Meanwhile, Gullotta was presented with a plaque last week by the Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce for the charity’s 10-year anniversary, which will be in June. That milestone will be marked by a garden brunch at the Briarcliff Manor. County Executive Ken Jenkins was in attendance at the chamber’s meeting.

 

 

