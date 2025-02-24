Gullotta House Gives Back to the Community

Last week, Matthew Gullotta, founder and president of the Gullotta House charity, did what he does best: Giving back to the community.
Gullotta presented Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Matt Arone with a $500 check for camp scholarships this year from funds raised at the Headless Horseman Charity Plunge held earlier this month.
That plunge in the Hudson River drew $23,794 in donations. An Escape from Sing Sing Plunge earlier raised $22,957.
All the proceeds are used to help fire and flood victims and individuals with food insecurities.
Gullotta knows first-hand how families can be devastated by misfortune. In 1974, a fire in Tarrytown destroyed all of his family’s belongings. The family of five slept in Marymount College’s hall for two weeks before a friend offered them an apartment.
Meanwhile, Gullotta was presented with a plaque last week by the Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce for the charity’s 10-year anniversary, which will be in June. That milestone will be marked by a garden brunch at the Briarcliff Manor. County Executive Ken Jenkins was in attendance at the chamber’s meeting.
