Guillermo Valdes

February 6, 2022

Guillermo J. Valdes, a longtime resident of Tarrytown d1ed February 3, 2022, 2 days before his 80th birthday. Born in Cuba on February 5, 1942, he was the son of Guillermo and Maria Lopez Valdes.

Guillermo fled the revolution in Cuba and began a new life in Tarrytown. He had worked in production for Coca-Cola in Elmsford for many years.

Guillermo was married to Ismeria de la Vega who just predeceased him on January 7, 2022. He is survived by his sons Aresky and Guillermo, Jr. as well as his 4 grandchildren and his sister Norma.

