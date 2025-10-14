Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 11 From the left, Dylan Wheeler of Empire State Voices, Doris Inzar and Robin Goode of the Tarrytown Community Food Pantry, Village Trustees Effie Phillips-Staley and Kenny Herzog (PHOTO CREDIT: Empire State Voices) October 14, 2025 Empire State Voices (ESV), a progressive group “dedicated to amplifying the voices of everyday working New Yorkers,” held a press conference outside Tarrytown Community Opportunity Center,demanding that Congressman Mike Lawler “stop playing political games, reopen the government, and get to work lowering costs for his New York constituents.” With food assistance programs like SNAP and WIC under attack, local residents spoke on the growing threat of food insecurity in the Hudson Valley. WIC, a program that supplies healthy food and formula for pregnant women, new mothers, and their young children, supports more than 430,000 New Yorkersevery month. If the government is not reopened, ESV says the program could run out of money as soon as this week. ESV donated $1,000 worth of food to the Community Opportunity Center Cuts resulting from the recently passed Tax Law, are expected to force around 860,000 New Yorkers off their health insurance and threaten the food security of 3.5 million New Yorkers, the group charges.Support our Sponsors “The onus is on our elected officials in Congress, like Representative Mike Lawler, to negotiate in good faith and with urgency so that working families and expectant mothers and young children needn’t live with one more day of uncertainty about where their next meal will come from,” said Tarrytown Trustee Kenny Herzog. “I refuse to stay silent while residents of my village here in Tarrytown buckle under the weight of escalating cost of living, stagnant wages, cavalier stripping of humane entitlements, and the indignity of being treated like political pawns.” To learn more about Empire State Voices, please reach out to press@empirestatevoices.org Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid October 14, 2025 Empire State Voices (ESV), a progressive group “dedicated to amplifying the voices of everyday working New Yorkers,” held a press... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park October 13, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface October 12, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— Jeanette King is a middle-aged divorcee, barely making a living shucking crabs on a 28-mile-long island off... Read More ArdsleyTop News Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner October 11, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News A Long Climb To Success October 11, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the... Read More ArdsleyRivertowns Sports Ardsley Relishes Homecoming in Emotional Win October 11, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley capitalized on its only true home game this season by rattling off 28 unanswered points in... Read More Back to School NewsRivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse October 10, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow senior Brayden Richardson has long been viewed as an exceptional talent. Now, after injuries wiped... Read More Environmental NewsTarrytown News Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved October 9, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that was vehemently opposed by local fire officials was recently approved... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories October 8, 2025 By Sue Treiman-- The year that John Glenn first orbited earth, the Rolling Stones formed their historic band and the... Read More Community NewsHealth News Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge October 8, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- In a small pocket of land nestled beneath Phelps Hospital’s main building is a small oasis with... Read More 11 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint