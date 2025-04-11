Groundbreaking Held for Serenity Garden at Phelps Hospital

April 11, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A groundbreaking event was held Thursday for a new Serenity Garden at Northwell Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow that is envisioned to be a space of peace, healing and inspiration for patients, visitors and staff.

Located next to the hospital’s main entrance, the $360,000 project, which is expected to be completed this summer, will feature a pavilion, a water feature, benches and ambient lighting.

“This Serenity Garden is something really special,” said Kevin Plunkett, chairman of the Phelps Hospital Community Board. “It’s part of our holistic approach to healthcare here at Phelps Hospital. This is a big day for us.”

The new garden will be the latest addition to Phelps’ FARMacy program, a series of green spaces promoting healing through nature. The Serenity Garden marks the third installment of Phelps’ garden series, following the employee-focused Peas and Quiet Garden and the Intergenerational Garden, which brings together young children from the Robin’s Nest Child Care Center to learn how to grow and harvest fruits and vegetables.

“We firmly believe that mental health is just as important as physical health,” said Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, SVP, president of Phelps Hospital. “Our primary goal with this garden is to create a sanctuary — a place for reflection and healing that complements the medical care we offer inside our hospital.”

Yelena S. Zack, MD, Director of Psychiatry at Phelps Hospital, played a key role in the development of the garden, collaborating closely with inpatient and outpatient behavioral health teams to ensure the space addresses the therapeutic needs of their patients.

“The healing power of nature is well-documented in research, showing improved mental health, reduced anxiety and faster recovery,” said Dr. Zack. “By leveraging these proven benefits, the Serenity Garden will become an invaluable resource not just for patients, but for the entire Phelps community.”

Funding for the Serenity Garden was made possible through community contributions, including proceeds from Phelps’ Food, Wine & Beer Fest, which helped champion the FARMacy initiative for the past several years.

The campaign received a significant boost from a $75,000 commitment by Debra Frieden Perlo, a member of the Phelps Community Board. Perlo’s support is inspired by her brother, Gary Frieden, who died by suicide in 1971.

“I honor the memory of my brother, Gary, who would have enjoyed this beautiful garden during his lengthy hospital stays,” Perlo shared. “It will be a lovely respite for patients struggling with diseases.”

The garden is also expected to be a calming space for patients in Phelps’ 28-day rehabilitation program.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, Westchester Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD and Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi also attended the ceremony.

“In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to create spaces for reflection and healing,” Jenkins said. “The Serenity Garden offers a place of peace, reminding us that mental health is just as vital as physical health and finding that balance is essential for the wellbeing of our entire community.”