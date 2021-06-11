Community NewsLocal NewsTarrytown News Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility Published 25 seconds ago25s ago Developer Bill Balter (center) with members of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees and other local leaders. June 10, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo— A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA facility in downtown Tarrytown.Advertisement The $53 million project, known as 62 Main, will consist of 109 rental units for tenants aged 55 and up with incomes ranging from 30 to 70 percent or less of the Area Median Income. In April, RM Friedland announced the sale of the historic YMCA building to Wilder Balter Partners for $6.45 million. “We could not be more excited about the redevelopment plan and the opportunities these apartments will provide for existing SRO (Single Room Occupancy) occupants and future senior residents,” Balter said to local leaders who gathered for the kickoff event. “The redevelopment of the YMCA in the heart of the historic Tarrytown village was shaped by input and assistance from many stakeholders, including local merchants, local residents, municipal staff, municipal elected officials and local non-profit organizations.” The 29 existing tenants at the YMCA will not be displaced during construction, which is expected to take two years, and will be offered the chance to live in the new development. The Tarrytown YMCA is temporarily relocating to the EF International School in Tarrytown. “Rich in history, the Village of Tarrytown welcomes the redevelopment of the historic property of the YMCA building at 62 Main Street,” said Tarrytown Mayor Thomas Butler. “The key aspects of this project that specifically benefit the Village of Tarrytown are that it provides 109 units of affordable housing for seniors, it preserves and restores the historic façade of the YMCA building facing Main Street, and it adds 65 much needed municipal parking spaces for our residents and Downtown Business District.” New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) is providing $8.5 million in permanent tax- exempt bonds to the development, along with $16.5 million in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity and $11.4 million in subsidy. Other state funding includes $85,400 through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Multifamily New Construction program. Westchester County is providing $5 million. "62 Main will provide the kind of affordable housing that older New Yorkers need and deserve," HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said. "The development has been carefully designed to preserve the historic architecture of the century-old YMCA building while also offering modern and energy-efficient features that further our efforts to move New York toward a carbon neutral future." Some of the amenities planned in the four-story building are a fitness center, central laundry room, a community room with a kitchen, and a green roof courtyard. 