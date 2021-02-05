Greer Hodge, 67

February 4, 2021

Greer P. Hodge, a resident of Pocantico Hills, died peacefully January 30. He was 67.

He was a lifelong resident of Pocantico and a proud member of the Pocantico Hills Fire Department for more than 40 years. He sang acapella with the Cerebral Palsy of Westchester Choir and loved spending his days at UCP in Rye Brook. He was a devoted sports fan and loved cheering for his favorite teams, the Yankees and the NY Giants. He had a great memory of sports and could quote sports statistics at the drop of a hat.

He was the son of Anne (Pedlow) and James G. Hodge who predeceased him. He was the loving brother of Gary (Janet) and Jane (George). He was loved by his nephews and niece, Jason, Ryan, Evan, Trevor and Phoebe. He loved life, loved to laugh and loved Pocantico.

Donations in his memory can be made to Pocantico Hills Fire Department, 531 Bedford Road, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 OR Cerebral Palsy of Westchester Attn: Development Department 1186 King Street, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

Share the News!







