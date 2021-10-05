Greenburgh’s First Town Hall Farmers Market Attracts Hundreds; Encore Thursday

October 5, 2021

By Linda Viertel —

Hundreds of shoppers flowed through the parking lot at Greenburgh Town Hall for the first ever Farmers Market there last Saturday. The turnout promised more success this Thursday, Oct. 7, for the next and last market for this fall, scheduled from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., also in the parking lot.

“I’ve been doing farmers markets for 16 years,” said Ray Kettenring, a dairy farmer. “ I’ve never seen — and I’ve done a lot of first-day stuff — a response like this.”

“The community has come out.” Kettenring went on. “They are here for the freshness. They are talking to the farmers. They’re getting ideas for how to prepare things. It is a nice community event … and we had music here all day.”

The two-time market, a project planned and supported by Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and Town Clerk Judith Beville, is considered a trial run this season, with a full ongoing market anticipated for 2022 if all goes well. Given the overwhelming response experienced last week, Feiner and Beville expect the market to be an ongoing Greenburgh weekly event in 2022 — spring, summer and fall.

Nancy and Joe Chiocchi, Greenburgh owners of Westchester Greenhouses and Farms, brought ten tents displaying colorful produce, fruit, pumpkins, mums, honey and baked goods. They will be on hand once again later this week. Ray Kettenring’s dairy farm will be selling milk, eggs and butter. Shoppers will even be able to bring their own knives for sharpening. Local students will be selling baked goods and used books for charity, and the Greenburgh Library will present its fall programming. Dixieland duo, The Big Easies, will once again feature Edgemont’s own Jay Folk playing live.

Greenburgh Health Center will have doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to eligible walk-ins inside the Town Hall auditorium during market hours, along with information and advocacy from #VaxUpWestchester. On hand will be both Pfizer and Moderna shots, as well as Pfizer boosters for those eligible. Walk-ins are welcome for the duration of the market.

The market was warm and welcoming — an excellent beginning to an initiative that brings more fresh, local food on a regular basis into the central Greenburgh neighborhoods. Those interested in being a part of future markets should email Town Clerk Judith Beville at jbeville@greenburghny.com. For further information, contact Krista Madsen, Special Assistant to the Town Supervisor, kmadsen@greenburghny.com. Special thanks are due to the Town of Greenburgh’s Department of Public Works and Police Department for their support and assistance.

To watch a video clip from the market, click here: https://youtu.be/ALpfw3_ipag

