Greenburgh Wins State Approval To Tax New Condos/Co-ops At Higher Single Family Rates

December 31, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

One of the many and varied bills signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in the final days of 2022 is one that grants the Town of Greenburgh, including the incorporated rivertown villages of Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and Tarrytown, the authority to tax newly constructed condominiums and co-ops at the same rate as single family homes—which is currently roughly twice as much.

Under current state law, existing condo and co-op properties are taxed—and will continue to be taxed—at the lower commercial rate, one based on the value of a residential complex as if it were made up of rental units.

The disparity in property tax burdens in New York has long been a matter of contention —especially regarding those condo and co-op units that have almost the same characteristics as a single-family home. Owners at The Landing on the Water in Dobbs Ferry, a complex of 103 attached units built in the 1990s and taxed from the outset as single-family homes, sued the village and the town to be taxed at the lower rate. The owners argued that their homes were essentially the same as other similar complexes taxed at the lower rate. The village and the town fought the effort for four years before reluctantly settling early in 2022 on an agreement that gives residents of The Landing $2.1 million in refunds.

The effort to equalize rates across property categories has been a cause for retiring State Assembly representative Sandy Galef of Ossining since 2007. While a threat to the county’s property tax policy, The Landing settlement did not clarify the law. It is not yet clear if this new policy will do so either, as it must first be codified both by the town and individual village governments. According to outgoing Asemblyman Tom Abinanti, who was a driving force, along with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, in getting the bill to the governor’s desk by year’s end, the new standard must be applied equally across both town and village residents. “There would be total chaos,” said Abinanti, “if a property were to be assessed one way for town taxes and another for village, fire and school taxes.”

While the new law clarifies the distinction between old and new construction, it applies only to the Town of Greenburgh. Leader Stewart-Cousins shepherded a statewide version to the governor’s desk, but it was vetoed. Arguably, that maneuver provided the governor with sufficient political cover to okay a narrower application affecting just one township.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, a proponent of the new policy, says the town has been approached by developers who want to build condos around Greenburgh. “We wanted to generate maximum revenue from these developments,” he says. “The new owners will be buying their new homes with the full knowledge that the homes are taxed at the higher residential rates.”

The disparity will have broader economic effects, however. Buyers facing a choice between an older, grandfathered unit and a new one with twice the tax bill (selling prices being equal) are likely to favor older units. That in turn might suppress the selling prices of new construction–or construction itself.

Abinanti, for one, predicts that developers contemplating construction of lower-taxed large luxury units will now shift gears to the construction of affordable housing complexes that provide other incentives to offset higher tax rates–and benefit the larger community.

On the other side of the ledger, as Feiner points out, the Greenburgh grandfathering method avoids a larger problem: “There are about 5,000 existing condo properties in the town,” he says. “It would create great hardships to many existing condo owners to tax them at higher rates. It would be unfair to existing owners to treat Greenburgh condo/co-op owners differently from owners in the rest of the county of Westchester.”

Not to mention the other 61 counties in New York State. This bill may not have been intended as an interim step, but it may turn out to be just that in the long run.

