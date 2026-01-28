Greenburgh/Village School Taxes Due on February 2

January 28, 2026

To the Editor:

Just a reminder that taxpayers have until Monday, February 2nd to pay the 2nd half of your school taxes without penalty. Usually, school taxes are due on Jan 31st but because the 31st falls on a Saturday taxpayers have an extra two days.Greenburgh town Hall is open Monday till 7:00 PM.

On February 3rd some Greenburgh residents will be upset because they paid the taxes a day late and were assessed a large penalty. The penalty is 10% penalty for being a day late – an amount that could exceed $1,000.

I have complained about the 10% penalty many times. Have been advised that the town can’t waive the penalties. Some taxpayers, in the past, had to pay the penalty even though never received a reminder in the mail. They won’t even waive the penalty if someone forgot to pay because they were in the hospital with life threatening illnesses. There are no exceptions which I think is wrong.

The Receiver of Taxes sent out reminders to taxpayers in mid January. We have also placed reminders on digital boards. Please don’t forget. You can pay your tax bill online. Click onto the Tax Department section of the Greenburgh website.

.PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor