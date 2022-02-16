Greenburgh Town Board Confronts Antisemitism

February 16, 2022

By Robert Kimmel–

In response to rising acts of antisemitism, the Greenburgh Town Board has moved to take actions against such incidents. As part of a Board resolution passed unanimously Tuesday, Greenburgh’s Police Department will be required to report “antisemitic acts within its jurisdiction” annually at an open Board meeting.

The report must include “whether the persons who committed the acts were caught, and the punishments; and that the Greenburgh Police Department report any such incidents to Westchester County, as the County Human Rights Commission records such incidents of hate countywide.”

Advertisement



The Board declared that it is “deeply concerned about the dramatic rise in antisemitic hate and bigotry in the public sphere, committed to opposing the threat it poses to American values of religious freedom, democracy, and tolerance,” and so hereby condemns all forms of antisemitism and encourages that Greenburgh Human Rights Advisory Committee to work with the Town Board to initiate forum and educational programs about this growing evil.”

The resolution further enumerates antisemitic acts, noting that “Antisemitic graffiti has been found in high schools, on Westchester County and Town of Greenburgh-owned property, on playgrounds, at train station parking lots, and at homes throughout Westchester County.”

“Jews have increasingly been violently attacked in the streets of nearby New York City solely because they are Jews by being identified as such by wearing Jewish religious symbols or attire,” it asserted.

Also cited was an ABC Channel 7 report of an “…antisemitic Zoom bombing under investigation in Westchester County.” Jewish religious services, it stated, “were interrupted by antisemitic acts, including posting swastikas and other offensive materials for people to see.” Antisemitic comments have been made by members of the public at Town Hall meetings and “the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust have been trivialized.”

The Resolution observed that Jews were blamed for the emergence of the coronavirus and were the object of scorn during the January 6 attempted insurrection at the Capitol, where “antisemitic signs and symbols were prominently displayed.”

“FBI statistics show that over 60% of religiously-based acts of hate in the USA in 2021 were against Jews (and this number is consistent over past years) although Jews comprise 2% of the US population,” the resolution explained. “…The growing number of incidents and statistics confirm that antisemitism has become both more prevalent and that this old hatred risks becoming mainstreamed if not taken seriously and confronted.”

Thanking his fellow board members by name—each of whom voted in favor the resolution, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner promised that “This is just one action step that the Town Board is taking; we will continue to speak out against hate crimes against all.’

Share the News!