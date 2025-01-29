Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Greenburgh to Study Options for Town Court, Police Dept

January 29, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo–

The Greenburgh Town Board voted unanimously last week to authorize a Master Plan for the courthouse and police headquarters.

The study, which will review options for the board to consider, is expected to take about eight months and will not exceed $135,100.

“In addition to the study, we need to work with the villages to come up with a more efficient and effective way to deal with all the needs of the court, including consolidation of functions,” Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner stated.

Town officials have discussed the need to address building problems at both the police department and courthouse for years.

Last year, the Town Board received 11 bids from firms with plans to provide creative and affordable solutions for necessary infrastructure improvements.

“We have searched for other spaces for new police/courthouse complex. We have not had much success but also recognize doing nothing is not an option,” Feiner stated.

Feiner said Greenburgh has $7 million in a restricted account that can only be utilized for the town court.

One option on the table is moving the town court to another location.

“If the town court would move to a different location, we will immediately resolve parking issues at the police headquarters, courthouse and will provide the police with more space for construction,” Feiner stated.

