Greenburgh Settlement: Another View

The entrance to Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament on Dromore Rd., Greenburgh
May 22, 2021

Although I agree that the Town unwillingly became enmeshed in a  lawsuit it was unlikely to win, its commitment to defend itself did reduce its liability from the $26 million which was the amount of the filed claim.  No one from Edgemont can claim that the Town does not go “all-in” on actions for that section’s benefit.  Still, the Greenburgh Nature Center’s S.O.S. that One Dromore would disturb its nature preserve is the height of chutzpah.  Only the GNC entrance is located on the opposite side of Dromore Road away from the S&R site and behind a high brick wall guarding only the entrance and its parking area (not the GNC’s preserve area located further away and abutting a golf club). And, the GNC’s popularity with the community is sustained by the high volume of traffic on Dromore generated solely by visitors to the GNC: arriving by personal car and school bus.  If anything that disturbs the tranquility of the nature preserve, it is the GNC itself.  As for the nuns, another nuisance lawsuit against the developer and not the Town (this action initiated by Edgemont residents) citing an ancient covenant in title which has not been problematic for the Condominium on one corner and the strip shopping center on the other corner: both within the covenant’s coverage area.  So what it really came down to was Edgemont fears that persons of less affluence would enter their world and, worst of all, send their offspring to attend their precious School District and mingle with their sons and daughters.  Such intense pressure upon Town government that all of unincorporated will be stuck with the financial burden.  A burden to bear that is the cost of living in a larger non-homogenous community where diversity is not only tolerated but encouraged — something that the Edgemont Incorporation Committee’s disciples apparently believe is a “must to avoid”.  All this could have been avoided had Edgemont residents a decade ago accepted the developer’s legal right to build market rate apartments.

 

Hal Samis

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Hartsdale

