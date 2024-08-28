Support our Sponsors
Greenburgh News
School News

Greenburgh Schools Kick-Off $20M Construction of Energy Efficiency Projects

August 28, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Greenburgh Central School District and RWE, a leading renewable energy company, held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at Woodlands High School in Hartsdale to mark the start of construction of clean energy solutions that will result in energy cost savings for the district.

In May, the district awarded RWE Clean Energy a $20.5 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), which includes developing and implementing a range of renewable energy solutions and energy-efficiency improvements at eight district facilities. The estimated duration for the project is approximately 12 months.

It is common for public school districts in New York State to engage in an ESPC, which is an agreement by an Energy Service Company for the provision of energy services in which energy systems are installed, maintained or managed to improve the energy efficiency of, or produce electricity for, a facility in exchange for a portion of the energy cost savings.

“Our district is excited that this ESPC will provide significant upgrades and improvements to our facilities while reducing carbon emissions at no cost to our taxpayers,” said Lisa Raymond, Assistant Superintendent for Business. “We appreciate the partnership with RWE and the comprehensive solution they provided to the district.”

Thomas Sweeney, SVP of Distributed Clean Energy, RWE, stated, We are proud to be Greenburgh Central School District’s long-term energy partner and look forward to delivering a very impactful project that will result in significant energy savings, resiliency and improved facility performance and comfort that will benefit students and staff for years to come.”

The project includes the installation of a 600 kW AC carport Solar PV system integrated with 775 kW AC capacity of battery energy storage; energy conservation measures, such as district-wide LED lighting, natural gas services, updated boiler/water heaters, building envelope measures and air quality improvements through upgraded motors and air handlers; and $900,000 in rebates that the district will receive from NYSERDA for the proposed solar PV system and an additional $2.5 million Investment Tax Credit.

The installed solutions and efficiency improvements will be funded through the energy savings generated over the project’s term, without state aid, making it a net cost-neutral initiative. The partnership will implement renewable energy systems, enhancing energy resiliency and reducing carbon emissions while improving building operations and comfort for students and teachers.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

