Greenburgh Recruiting “COVID Angels to Help Seniors

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner
January 10, 2021

Greenburgh is setting up a “COVID angels” volunteer program to help seniors navigate the vaccine process that is confusing for many seniors. Some don’t have computers and can’t register on line. Volunteers will reach out to seniors, help them register and report problems to state/county

Over the years Greenburgh volunteers have helped seniors with problems. We have a snow angels program, started 30 years ago, volunteers who help remove snow from seniors’ driveways.  We have a TV angels program –volunteers have assisted seniors remove TVs. I’d like to set up a COVID Vaccine angels program for Greenburgh residents and am looking for volunteers.

Currently, New York State requires seniors to register for the COVID vaccine test. Although registration online is not complicated for most people, it is very confusing and stressful for the elderly. Not everyone has a computer or knows how to use one. The COVID angel volunteers will reach out to seniors, offer to help them navigate the vaccine process and try to get answers from the state or county to questions they may have. For example, though seniors over the age of 75 are eligible for the vaccines starting on January 11th, they can’t just walk into a clinic. for a vaccine. They need to register.

I am looking for volunteers who would be interested in working with seniors, the Greenburgh town staff and myself—helping to maximize the number of seniors who will take the vaccine. If interested in volunteering, please email me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. I expect that COVID vaccine angels will also meet on Zoom periodically to discuss the outreach efforts we’re conducting, to review problems residents are experiencing and to make recommendations to the state and county governments.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

 

