Greenburgh Proposes its 2022 Budget

December 5, 2021

The proposed 2022 Greenburgh Town Budget will include NO tax hike for residents of the river villages (Tarrytown, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry)  for the third consecutive year. There will also be no tax hikes for residents of unincorporated Greenburgh. A public hearing on the 2022 budget  will be held this Wednesday night,  December 8 at 7:30 PM at Greenburgh Town Hall.

This is the 3rd consecutive year that there will be no tax hikes.  About 2% of your entire tax bill goes to the town- the rest to the schools, county, village.

Tax rate decrease = 5.17%

Total Appropriations = $28.7 million, down $4.1 million from 2021

Decrease in tax for 2022 = $11.69 per $500,000 of assessed value; $214.62 in 2022 vs. $226.31 in 2021

What does the town do for the 2% of your entire tax bill?

1.        We offer advance life support (ALS) and paramedic services.

2.        The town’s town wide senior program serves or home delivers over 30,000 meals to village seniors each year.   We have three nutrition sites – in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and unincorporated Greenburgh.

3.       A recreation program for developmentally disabled residents.

4.        Animal control department responds to calls for service within the

villages.

5.        Civil defense unit provides civil defense services  to the villages such as post 9/11 and during blackouts.

6.        Highly trained and specially equipped special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team is available 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

7.        Road striping unit is responsible for striping roads,including crosswalks on roads in all villages.

8.        We act as a collection agent for the schools and county.  The town guarantees 100% of the taxes to both entities.

9.         The Town Clerk issues dog, marriage, fishing, hunting licenses, disabled parking permits. They manage marriage and death records.

 10.     Sewer Department  responds to calls for service from the villages for sewer emergencies  24/7, which require the use of The Town’s jet/vac truck and operator.

The indoor pool at the Theodore Young Community Center and programs at the center are available to village residents.

 

PAUL FEINER

Town Supervisor

