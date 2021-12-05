Letters to the editor Greenburgh Proposes its 2022 Budget Published 9 hours ago9h ago December 5, 2021 The proposed 2022 Greenburgh Town Budget will include NO tax hike for residents of the river villages (Tarrytown, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry) for the third consecutive year. There will also be no tax hikes for residents of unincorporated Greenburgh. A public hearing on the 2022 budget will be held this Wednesday night, December 8 at 7:30 PM at Greenburgh Town Hall. This is the 3rd consecutive year that there will be no tax hikes. About 2% of your entire tax bill goes to the town- the rest to the schools, county, village. Tax rate decrease = 5.17% Total Appropriations = $28.7 million, down $4.1 million from 2021 Decrease in tax for 2022 = $11.69 per $500,000 of assessed value; $214.62 in 2022 vs. $226.31 in 2021 What does the town do for the 2% of your entire tax bill? 1. We offer advance life support (ALS) and paramedic services. 2. The town’s town wide senior program serves or home delivers over 30,000 meals to village seniors each year. We have three nutrition sites – in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and unincorporated Greenburgh. 3. A recreation program for developmentally disabled residents. 4. Animal control department responds to calls for service within the villages. 5. Civil defense unit provides civil defense services to the villages such as post 9/11 and during blackouts. 6. Highly trained and specially equipped special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team is available 24/7 to respond to emergencies. 7. Road striping unit is responsible for striping roads,including crosswalks on roads in all villages. 8. We act as a collection agent for the schools and county. The town guarantees 100% of the taxes to both entities. 9. The Town Clerk issues dog, marriage, fishing, hunting licenses, disabled parking permits. They manage marriage and death records. 10. Sewer Department responds to calls for service from the villages for sewer emergencies 24/7, which require the use of The Town’s jet/vac truck and operator. The indoor pool at the Theodore Young Community Center and programs at the center are available to village residents. PAUL FEINER Town Supervisor Share the News!Advertisement Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Boys High School Hoops Squads Ready to Get Season Rolling December 3, 2021 By Tom Pedulla DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Senior guard Ryan Brunenavs, senior center Jabari Marsland, senior forward Adam Schwartz. Top... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Local High School Girls’ Basketball Teams Ready to Take the Court December 3, 2021 By Tom Pedulla The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity girls’ basketball season. DOBBS FERRY... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News Who Would Do Such A Thing? December 2, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Twice in mid-November, someone, most likely in the dead of night, dug up the native perennials that... Read More Government News Local News Tarrytown News Tarrytown to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries (But Not Lounges) to Set Up Shop December 2, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has informally decided to join neighboring Sleepy Hollow in welcoming cannabis dispensaries--but... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Irvington News Chutney’s Masala’s New Street Food Menu December 1, 2021 By Shana Liebman-- Irvington’s Chutney Masala, one of Westchester’s top Indian restaurants, just launched a new Indian street food menu... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Lifestyle Tarrytown Music Hall Brings Vinyl Back November 29, 2021 By Shana Liebman-- Rivertown record-lovers are in for a treat. Last month, The Tarrytown Music Hall opened a record store... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News Rivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Falls Short on Gridiron in State Semifinals November 28, 2021 By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry drew close enough to the state championship game that players could envision themselves playing beneath... Read More Community News Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge Hudson River News Westchester News Abinanti Seeks to Incorporate Tappan Zee in Cuomo Bridge Name November 26, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti is looking to bring back the name Tappan Zee to the bridge that... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Top News Dobbs Ferry Latest Village To Opt Out of Cannabis Facilities November 24, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— After three public hearings—the last of which ran over three hours, the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News Rivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Steam Rolls into Football Semifinals November 21, 2021 By Tom Pedulla--- On to the Final Four! Undefeated Dobbs Ferry knew it needed to limit its mistakes to defeat... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint