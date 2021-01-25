Greenburgh Program to Link High School Students and Business Leaders to Revive Local Businesses

January 25, 2021

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is looking for high school students in the township, including those from the rivertown villages, to participate in a program to resuscitate local businesses that have suffered or even failed because of the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. Working with the Zuckerberg Institute, run by Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Facebook founder and Ardsley native Mark, Feiner hopes to turn students into consultants by linking them up with business leaders recruited by the Institute.

Students who sign up for the program will be asked to identify a local business in need of help, develop a revival plan and then seek the advice of business professionals brought in by Zuckerberg. Consultations will be conducted via Town Hall sessions on Zoom. Indeed, one of the first business leaders to participate will be Zoom’s Chief Information Officer Harry Moseley, a resident of Scarsdale.

According to Feiner, the Zuckerberg Institute will reach out to Silicon Valley executives to participate while he will tap local sources, including the Rockefeller Foundation and Hillary Clinton.

The plan is to create two separate cohorts, one starting in March, the other in the summer. “We have a diverse group of students from the entire town interested in participating in the program,” says Feiner, “but, there are still opportunities to get involved.”

“With over a hundred students expressing interest in the program,” says Feiner, “we have created a competitive application process which can be accessed here:

https://www.zuckerberginstitute.com/taskforcegreenburgh.