Greenburgh Nature Center Signs New Contract to Stay Put

The Greenburgh Nature Center has been a valuable community resource since 1975.
December 21, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

 It took nearly two years to finalize, but the Greenburgh Nature Center has signed a new 25-year contract with the Town of Greenburgh.

The non-profit educational organization, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, was seeking a new agreement so it could seek grants and donations, even though its existing contract doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2026.

“This long-term contract allows us to focus on what we do best — offering innovative educational programming, protecting wildlife, and preserving the natural beauty of the Greenburgh Nature Center,” said Tracey Kurzweil, president of the Board of Directors of Nunataks Ltd., which oversees the 33-acre preserve. “We are deeply grateful to the Town of Greenburgh and our supporters for recognizing the importance of environmental education and conservation.”

Located on Dromore Road in Scarsdale, the Nature Center operates with an annual budget of about $1.4 million. Greenburgh has been contributing $337,00 of that amount. The Nature Center, which more than 100 animals call home, draws about 90,000 visitors annually.

“The members of the Greenburgh Town Board are thrilled to renew our valuable partnership with Nunataks Ltd.,” said Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. “The new contract will enable the Nature Center, a wonderful, inviting oasis in the heart of Greenburgh, to make unparalleled contributions to our entire community.”

The Greenburgh Nature Center is not just a haven for wildlife. Its trails, demonstration gardens, and exhibits provide visitors of all ages with opportunities to connect with nature and learn about the world around them. The Nature Center’s educational programs play a crucial role in fostering environmental stewardship, offering hands-on experiences that spark curiosity and inspire action.

“This is a place where families can gather, students can learn, and individuals can recharge in nature,” said Alix Dunn, executive director. “As we look to the future, we are committed to ensuring that the Nature Center remains an accessible and enriching resource for all.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Greenburgh Nature Center Signs New Contract to Stay Put

