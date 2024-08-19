Support our Sponsors
Environmental News
Greenburgh News

Greenburgh Nature Center Close to Signing New Contract

Greenburgh Nature Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.
August 19, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Greenburgh Nature Center is close to signing a new 25-year contract with the Town of Greenburgh, but it’s been a challenge to reach this point.

The non-profit educational organization, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, has been trying for about the last 18 months to re-up with the town, even though its existing contract doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2026.

Nature Center officials were at wit’s end over why the Town Board seemed hesitant to extend the 25-year lease for another quarter of a century.

Cathy Ludden, a longtime member of the Board of Directors of the Nature Center, said the Town Board’s delay had hampered the Nature Center’s efforts to seek grants and donations and plan for future projects.

“We apply for grants that go for three years,” Ludden said. “Big projects are on hold because donors have no desire to build anything if we’re not going to be there.”

The Nature Center operates with an annual budget of about $1.4 million. Greenburgh has been contributing $337,00 of that amount.

Back in June, the Nature Center proposed the town could be on the hook for no money in case the Village of Edgemont actually incorporates, which would be a financial hit for Greenburgh—as long as it agreed to renew the contract.

There were crickets from the town since then, until last week when, after the Nature Center went public with the situation, the Town Board discussed the contract at a work session and presented a tentative contract.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner stated on Facebook there was no chance the Nature Center, which draws about 90,000 visitors, would close or the 33-acre preserve would be repurposed.

“We are dealing with a 25-year contract and have a responsibility to do our due diligence regarding the terms and financial obligations,” Feiner stated. “Over a year ago the members of the Town Board offered to extend the lease to the Greenburgh Nature Center for 25 years –enabling the center to continue to use the land. The Nature Center is a great asset to our community. I’m optimistic that we will work things out with the Board of the Nature Center.”

A representative for the Nature Center said there are a few issues that have to be worked out with the proposed contract, but representatives will be discussing the matter and hope to reach an agreement before the Town Board meets in September.

 

 

 

August 19, 2024
