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Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Greenburgh Mentoring For Aspiring Public Servants

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April 6, 2026

To the Editor:

A few months ago I announced plans to mentor young people who are in their 20s and 30s who want to become future leaders of our town. We meet monthly by Zoom. The mentoring program is open to Democrats, Republicans–anyone who wants to learn how to make a positive difference in public service. We don’t discuss local political issues or campaigns- but provide tips on how to become effective advocates and how to get involved in the political processes.

 Each month we hear from different speakers. Our most recent speaker was Luke Powell, the Governor’s regional representative, and a former deputy regional director for US Senator Chuck Schumer.

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On April 16th at 7 PM we will hear from Tarrytown Village Trustee Kenny Herzog, an aide to Legislator David Imamura. Kenny has also been involved in the Covid Angels program and a program he started #VaxupWestchester. Kenny also volunteered for the  Greenburgh snow angels program. He will talk about his public service activities and activism.

 If you would like to join our mentoring program and be invited to attend all future sessions, please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.  Although the program is designed to encourage young people in their 20s and 30s to get involved – it is open to older residents as well.

Who knows? One of the participants may one day be Governor of NY. A US Senator or future Town Supervisor.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

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