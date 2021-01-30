GREENBURGH LOOKING FOR MORE SNOW ANGELS

January 30, 2021

In anticipation of Monday’s snowstorm, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is looking to recruit young people from around the town to clear snow away from sidewalks, paths and driveways of senior citizens.

During last December’s storm, Greenburgh’s so-called Snow Angels worked hard, helping about 50 seniors clear driveways and walkways of snow. Ardsley High School students Miles Cooperman and Lily Moskowitz are overseeing the 2021 snow angel season. “We started the snow angel program 30 years ago. The snow angel program is important,” says Feiner. “Seniors worry that if their driveways or walkways are not cleared some might not be able to get food delivered to them or assistance if there is an emergency.” To volunteer e mail greenburghsnowangels@gmail.com. Please copy me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. This is a link to a story about the snow angels that aired on News12 in December, after the last storm.