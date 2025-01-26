Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Greenburgh News

Greenburgh January 31st School Tax Deadline: Don’t Miss It

January 26, 2025

By PAUL FEINER, Greenburgh Town Supervisor–

On February 1st some Greenburgh and Westchester residents will be furious because they forgot to pay the second half of the school tax (due on January 31st) and received a 10% penalty because they paid the taxes a day late. Other taxpayers will be calling town officials during the month of February complaining about penalties that exceed $1,000 for being a day or a few days late.

I have complained about the 10% penalty many times. The majority of the Town Board and many other municipal officials in Westchester believe that NYS does not allow penalties to be waived by local governments even if the taxpayer had a legitimate concern—did not receive the bill in the mail or had other legitimate issues—family members in the hospital with serious illness or that they didn’t receive the bill in the mail.  I think the 10% penalty is excessive, wrong, and so far, haven’t been able to change the law. Towns and school districts are independent of each other. Town governments collect school taxes and must guarantee the school districts 100% of the taxes whether collected or not.

Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025

This year Greenburgh is being more aggressive trying to remind residents of their tax obligations. The Receiver of Taxes sent out reminders to those who haven’t paid by mid-January. And – we have placed digital reminder boards on some busy streets in Greenburgh – including Hillside Ave and East Hartsdale Ave. (see attached). I will continue a past practice of reminding residents about the penalties on the town website and on social media. I am hopeful that the media will also remind taxpayers of their obligations and penalties.

The Greenburgh tax office will be open Friday until 7 PM. The town also collects taxes on line. For information about how one can pay town taxes visit the Receiver of Taxes website:

https://www.greenburghny.com/190/Tax-Department

Don’t forget to pay your taxes by January 31st.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

January 26, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Irvington point guard Alyson Raimondo set a goal early in her high school career that few would...
Read More
Breathe in, Breathe out

Breathe in, Breathe out

January 25, 2025
BREATHE IN, BREATHE OUT: Or vice versa, all things being equal By Krista Madsen BLACK AND WHITE One idea here often leads...
Read More
Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

Principal Named New Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Tarrytown

January 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A current principal in Tarrytown is being promoted to an administrative role in the district next school...
Read More
Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

Hackley Student a Finalist in Regeneron Science Talent Search

January 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A senior at the Hackley School in Tarrytown was named a finalist in the prestigious Regeneron Science...
Read More
Officials in Hastings District for At-Risk Students Arraigned on Public Corruption Charges

Officials in Hastings District for At-Risk Students Arraigned on Public Corruption Charges

January 22, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two former officials at a Hastings-on-Hudson school district that serves at-risk students were arraigned Wednesday on an...
Read More
Hastings Futurist Shares Grassroots Ways to Combat Climate Change

Hastings Futurist Shares Grassroots Ways to Combat Climate Change

January 20, 2025
By Susan Treiman--- The best way to address climate change is to affiliate with, rather than isolate, from other people....
Read More
Dark Art of Selection

Dark Art of Selection

January 18, 2025
DARK ART OF SELECTION: Don't avoid the Void By Krista Madsen KOTATSU Inauguration Day (Jan 20) squats on my mental calendar as...
Read More
Irvington Students Advance to State Finals with Groundbreaking Science Research

Irvington Students Advance to State Finals with Groundbreaking Science Research

January 17, 2025
Three talented Irvington High School students – seniors Marlo Gordon and Sophie Surguladze and junior Lena Svigals – were recently...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Junior Reaches 1,000 Point Plateau

Dobbs Ferry Junior Reaches 1,000 Point Plateau

January 15, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- The Dobbs Ferry basketball team typically begins practice at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Assistant coaches open the...
Read More
