Greenburgh Has Year-Round Drug Disposal Bin

April 21, 2021

The Town of Greenburgh has a drug disposal bin in the lobby of Police Headquarters- 188 Tarrytown, Greenburgh, NY 10607. All unused medications can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.National Drug take back day is April 24th. Greenburgh offers the service year round. National Prescription drug take back day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The DEA’s Take Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

