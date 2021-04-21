Greenburgh Has Year-Round Drug Disposal Bin

April 21, 2021
The Town of Greenburgh has a drug disposal bin in the lobby of Police Headquarters- 188 Tarrytown, Greenburgh, NY 10607. All unused medications can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.National Drug take back day is April 24th. Greenburgh offers the service year round. National Prescription drug take back day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The DEA’s Take Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Jacob Burns Film Center Set to Reopen April 30
April 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville is set to reopen on Friday, April 30. Tickets for...Read More
Spring Craft Show Returns to Lyndhurst April 30th thru May 2
April 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel— The much-awaited Spring Craft Show will return to Lyndhurst’s greenhouse grounds right at the height of the...Read More
Jazz Forum Club Reopens May 28; Free Summer Jazz Returns To The Rivertowns
April 21, 2021
This article is the third in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns. By Brianna...Read More
Dows Lane Second Grader Honored
April 20, 2021
Dows Lane Elementary School second grader Hanani Lubin was awarded the New York State Office of the Attorney General Triple...Read More
Westchester Tennis Ladder Brings Love of the Game to New Heights
April 20, 2021
By Shana Liebman– Game Set Match! The Westchester Tennis Ladder, which launched last summer with approximately 60 members, is gearing...Read More
Irvington To Open Matthiessen Park To Non-Residents
April 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The debate had gone on for over two years. One side, led by a progressive group, the...Read More
Greenburgh Is Reassessing Properties Again
April 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- They’re back! The envelope appears in the mail, bearing the telltale logo of Tyler Technologies, the company...Read More
Irvington Theater Restarts Live Performances — Outdoors
April 20, 2021
This is the second in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns. By Brianna Staudt--...Read More
Tarrytown Music Hall Welcomes Back First Arts Patrons In-Person
April 19, 2021
The first in a series about the return of live performance art to the rivertowns. By Brianna Staudt-- When...Read More
The Legacy of Living in Someone Else Through Organ Donation
April 19, 2021
By Laurie Leavy--- The consideration of organ donation may be a difficult decision for some, or not a hard choice...Read More