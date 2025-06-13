Support our Sponsors
Greenburgh Firefighter Convicted in Domestic Violence Case

June 12, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Greenburgh firefighter was convicted Wednesday of two counts of third-degree assault for attacking his former girlfriend inside their shared Dobbs Ferry apartment last year.

Joseph Apostoli, 46, a firefighter with the Fairview Fire Department, was convicted of the misdemeanor charges in a non-jury trial before State Supreme Court Justice James McCarty.

McCarty further acquitted Apostoli of second-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, both misdemeanors.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, on April 11, 2024, during a domestic dispute inside the Dobbs Ferry apartment, Apostoli slammed the victim to the floor of their bedroom. He then carried her to the living room and threw her to the floor, again, and struck her about her head.

The victim, who is 4’10” weighing about 100 pounds against Apostoli’s 6’2”, nearly 300-pound frame, sustained serious injuries following the attack, including a rib fracture, partially collapsed lung and bruising to the body and face.

“The victim in this case suffered immensely at the hands of Mr. Apostoli, and I am proud of her for summoning the bravery to share her story with police, prosecutors, and the trial court, notwithstanding the court’s apparent disregard for portions of her testimony,” Cacace stated. “My administration remains committed to prosecuting all manner of domestic violence cases. We stand with survivors.”

Apostoli is set to be sentenced on Sept. 15.

 

