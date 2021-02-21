Greenburgh Dems Fall Short of Endorsing a Candidate for Town Supervisor

February 21, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

While a press release on behalf of challenger Tasha Young described “a momentous political shift” following the vote last Thursday by the Township’s Democratic District Leaders on whether and whom to endorse as a candidate for Town Supervisor, the numbers tell a different, less dramatic story.

It is accurate to say that Young received more of the weighted vote than incumbent Paul Feiner, who has been in the Supervisor’s seat for 30 years, but she did so by two percentage points—42 to 40, with 18% of the vote abstaining. Under party rules, a candidate needs 50% of the vote plus one to claim the party’s official endorsement.

In his 16 previous elections, Feiner has failed to win his party’s endorsement three times, in 2005, ’07 and ’13, yet gone on to win the general election by comfortable margins. He has also just won the support of the Working Families Party, which gives him a place on the November ballot even if Young goes on to win the Democratic primary. After meeting with the two candidates, Working Families Vice Chair for Westchester and Putnam Counties David Schwartz confirmed the endorsement to The Hudson Independent: “We decided to endorse the more experienced candidate with whom we have worked for many years and who has always stood with us on our priority issues.”

Young, a Black single mother raised in public housing, appears to have strong support among the rivertowns’ progressive wing. Feiner’s strength has always been his reputation for one-on-one constituent support.