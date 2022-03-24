Greenburgh News
Local News

Greenburgh Creates GoFundMe Page to Support Family of Former Dispatcher

• Bookmarks: 6

March 24, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Town of Greenburgh has created a GoFundMe page to support the children of former town police dispatcher Frank Cavaliere who died in February at the age of 53 of complications from COVID-19.

Cavaliere, who resided in Hopewell Junction, was a dedicated and well-liked dispatcher for almost 29 years.

Advertisement
  • Rotary Duck Derby - Tarrytown
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

Because of the overwhelming number of department members out sick due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said Cavaliere filled in for an additional eight tours between December 25 and 31, 2021, for a total of 57.25 extra hours in overtime. During that time, Cavaliere was exposed to employees who had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 31, Cavaliere returned home from work and was coughing violently. He was admitted into the hospital on January 8, 2022, and placed on a ventilator on January 23. His kidneys failed on January 25 and he died on February 5.

“Frank was a dedicated public servant. As a police dispatcher he made sure that those who needed services of our Greenburgh Police Department received them. His efforts saved many lives,” Feiner stated. “He was always available to help the police when they needed his assistance – in the two weeks before becoming ill with COVID he worked well over 100 hours, pulling double shifts most days, and sometimes averaging only four hours of sleep. He lived an hour away from work. But, always put the town and our residents first.”

“Frank always put others first. He put his own life at risk to work during this pandemic,” Feiner continued. “He took calls from others who were affected by COVID who may have survived the virus that ultimately took his life. He did so to support his children and to make sure all their needs were met. He is no longer here to do this.”

Cavaliere is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two children, Ashley, 14, and Zackary, 11. He loved listening to Ashley sing and play keyboard, and he loved playing and watching football with Zackary. On his days off from work he would do Bible study with his family. The last text he sent to his wife before being placed on the ventilator read: “Remember how the true God works. James 1:16-18 and John 1:13.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cavalierechildren. To date, more than $5,000 has been raised.

 

 

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Greenburgh Creates GoFundMe Page to Support Family of Former Dispatcher

Greenburgh Creates GoFundMe Page to Support Family of Former Dispatcher

March 24, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Town of Greenburgh has created a GoFundMe page to support the children of former town police...
Read More
A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester

A Scholar of France’s Collaboration with Colonial Revolutionaries Visits the Origins of Her Research in Westchester

March 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A Tulip Poplar tree on the property of a country home her parents bought in France’s Burgundy...
Read More
Here Are Some Local Rivertown Efforts in Support of Ukraine

Here Are Some Local Rivertown Efforts in Support of Ukraine

March 22, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- As Russia’s brutal battle for Ukraine rages on, most Americans seem to be watching in helpless disbelief....
Read More
Strike by Adjuncts Looms at Mercy College

Strike by Adjuncts Looms at Mercy College

March 21, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- On March 15, union bargaining committee members from the Faculty Forward/Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 200United, representing...
Read More
Fulfilling Dreams for Critically-Ill Children

Fulfilling Dreams for Critically-Ill Children

March 21, 2022
For over three decades, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley has granted the wishes of more than 3,000 children in the Hudson Valley...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Marjorie Hsu Named to Westchester Community Foundation Board

Sleepy Hollow’s Marjorie Hsu Named to Westchester Community Foundation Board

March 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), which aggregates and distributes millions of dollars in donations to dozens of...
Read More
Band of “Excluded Workers” Stops for Lunch in Irvington

Band of “Excluded Workers” Stops for Lunch in Irvington

March 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A diverse group of some 20 people, said to represent 175,000 largely undocumented workers, are en route...
Read More
Entities Approve Settlement of Litigation with The Landing

Entities Approve Settlement of Litigation with The Landing

March 17, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A four-year legal battle centering around the conversion of single-family residences to condominiums at The Landing on...
Read More
Rivertowns Energy Upgrades now Easier with Heat Pump Permit Fee Waivers

Rivertowns Energy Upgrades now Easier with Heat Pump Permit Fee Waivers

March 16, 2022
-- By Lily Carey The Villages of Tarrytown, Irvington and Sleepy Hollow have collaborated to waive project fees for the...
Read More
ST. PAT’S IS BACK!

ST. PAT’S IS BACK!

March 16, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- And after a year’s hiatus forced by the pandemic, it was indeed good to be back. Though...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
63 views
bookmark icon