Greenburgh Creates GoFundMe Page to Support Family of Former Dispatcher

March 24, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Town of Greenburgh has created a GoFundMe page to support the children of former town police dispatcher Frank Cavaliere who died in February at the age of 53 of complications from COVID-19.

Cavaliere, who resided in Hopewell Junction, was a dedicated and well-liked dispatcher for almost 29 years.

Because of the overwhelming number of department members out sick due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said Cavaliere filled in for an additional eight tours between December 25 and 31, 2021, for a total of 57.25 extra hours in overtime. During that time, Cavaliere was exposed to employees who had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 31, Cavaliere returned home from work and was coughing violently. He was admitted into the hospital on January 8, 2022, and placed on a ventilator on January 23. His kidneys failed on January 25 and he died on February 5.

“Frank was a dedicated public servant. As a police dispatcher he made sure that those who needed services of our Greenburgh Police Department received them. His efforts saved many lives,” Feiner stated. “He was always available to help the police when they needed his assistance – in the two weeks before becoming ill with COVID he worked well over 100 hours, pulling double shifts most days, and sometimes averaging only four hours of sleep. He lived an hour away from work. But, always put the town and our residents first.”

“Frank always put others first. He put his own life at risk to work during this pandemic,” Feiner continued. “He took calls from others who were affected by COVID who may have survived the virus that ultimately took his life. He did so to support his children and to make sure all their needs were met. He is no longer here to do this.”

Cavaliere is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two children, Ashley, 14, and Zackary, 11. He loved listening to Ashley sing and play keyboard, and he loved playing and watching football with Zackary. On his days off from work he would do Bible study with his family. The last text he sent to his wife before being placed on the ventilator read: “Remember how the true God works. James 1:16-18 and John 1:13.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cavalierechildren. To date, more than $5,000 has been raised.