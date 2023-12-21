Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units Published 11 hours ago11h ago • Bookmarks: 6 December 21, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo—- When the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to be built in single-family homes, it was anything but well-received by the public.Sponsor Some residents levied harsh criticism at the board, contending giving the green light to ADUs would be detrimental to the village. “This is not helping any kind of neighborhood or community feel. A lot of people are afraid of this,” Kathleen Green of Bridge St. asserted. ADUs in Tarrytown are limited to studios or one-bedroom and the owner of the home must live there. Homes improved with an ADU must provide a minimum of three off-street parking spaces, except dwellings located north of Rt. 119/White Plains Rd. and west of Broadway, where only two off-street spaces will be required. Under the amendment, the board will review it after the installation of 10 new units or one year, whichever comes first. It looks like that review will not happen for a while. Since the change was made, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland confirmed the village has only received one application for an ADU that is “progressing” through the process. Another resident looked into having an ADU, but Slingerland said they did not proceed because of being unable to comply with the parking requirements. Now, the Town of Greenburgh is reviewing permitting ADUs as well. The Town Board recently referred a draft local law to the Planning Board for review. The town’s Accessible Viable Living Committee did the research and held many meetings to assist the Town Board with what Supervisor Paul Feiner called “a comprehensive draft ADU local law modeled on best practices identified in other Westchester municipalities.” As currently written, Greenburgh’s law would allow one ADU, between 400 to 800 square feet, per site and it must be owner occupied. “ADUs provide a broader range of housing options to a community and has successfully been implemented in numerous communities throughout Westchester County and NY State,” Feiner stated. The Planning Board is slated to review the law in the new year and after issuing a recommendation and a report, the Town Board will hold a public hearing. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsTarrytown News It’s The Holiday Season, So Light ‘Em Up December 21, 2023 Forty-one times throughout 2023, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is lit up in various color schemes to celebrate public holidays.... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units December 21, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- When the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Glimmer vs. Trigger December 20, 2023 GLIMMER VS. TRIGGER: Seeking the shine in the darkness By Krista Madsen– THE SETTING My baseline is anxiety. I’m the over-inflated beachball... Read More Arts & EntertainmentSleepy Hollow News Lineup Unveiled for First Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June December 20, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Organizers of the first Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Kingsland Point... Read More Community NewsLifestyles A Fond Farewell to Riviera December 19, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- Westchester residents are mourning the recent announcement that Riviera Bakehouse, the beloved Ardsley bakery, is closing its... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference December 17, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Members of the Model United Nations Club at Irvington High School recently participated in the Masters School... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Like Yourself First December 16, 2023 LIKE YOURSELF FIRST: Self-love vs. Selfies By Krista Madsen– PYRAMID SCHEMES The first thing I do when I post my essays on... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow News A Night for Suicide Awareness Slated at Sleepy Hollow High December 13, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Peggy Noonan wishes her son, Kevin, had openly discussed the anguish he surely endured before he took... Read More Dobbs Ferry News It’s All Pelvic Floor December 13, 2023 The old brewery at 145 Palisades Street in Dobbs Ferry continues to fill out with an eclectic mix of businesses,... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Voters Approve $87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond December 13, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Tarrytown School District were in a holiday spirit Tuesday as they overwhelmingly approved an... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint