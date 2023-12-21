Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units

December 21, 2023

When the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to be built in single-family homes, it was anything but well-received by the public.

Some residents levied harsh criticism at the board, contending giving the green light to ADUs would be detrimental to the village.

“This is not helping any kind of neighborhood or community feel. A lot of people are afraid of this,” Kathleen Green of Bridge St. asserted.

ADUs in Tarrytown are limited to studios or one-bedroom and the owner of the home must live there. Homes improved with an ADU must provide a minimum of three off-street parking spaces, except dwellings located north of Rt. 119/White Plains Rd. and west of Broadway, where only two off-street spaces will be required.

Under the amendment, the board will review it after the installation of 10 new units or one year, whichever comes first.

It looks like that review will not happen for a while. Since the change was made, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland confirmed the village has only received one application for an ADU that is “progressing” through the process.

Another resident looked into having an ADU, but Slingerland said they did not proceed because of being unable to comply with the parking requirements.

Now, the Town of Greenburgh is reviewing permitting ADUs as well. The Town Board recently referred a draft local law to the Planning Board for review. The town’s Accessible Viable Living Committee did the research and held many meetings to assist the Town Board with what Supervisor Paul Feiner called “a comprehensive draft ADU local law modeled on best practices identified in other Westchester municipalities.”

As currently written, Greenburgh’s law would allow one ADU, between 400 to 800 square feet, per site and it must be owner occupied.

“ADUs provide a broader range of housing options to a community and has successfully been implemented in numerous communities throughout Westchester County and NY State,” Feiner stated.

The Planning Board is slated to review the law in the new year and after issuing a recommendation and a report, the Town Board will hold a public hearing.