Sponsor
End of Year Ask - donate to The Indy
Government & Politics
Greenburgh News

Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units

• Bookmarks: 6

December 21, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—-

When the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to be built in single-family homes, it was anything but well-received by the public.

Sponsor
Support The Indy - Year-End Ask

Some residents levied harsh criticism at the board, contending giving the green light to ADUs would be detrimental to the village.

“This is not helping any kind of neighborhood or community feel. A lot of people are afraid of this,” Kathleen Green of Bridge St. asserted.

ADUs in Tarrytown are limited to studios or one-bedroom and the owner of the home must live there. Homes improved with an ADU must provide a minimum of three off-street parking spaces, except dwellings located north of Rt. 119/White Plains Rd. and west of Broadway, where only two off-street spaces will be required.

Under the amendment, the board will review it after the installation of 10 new units or one year, whichever comes first.

It looks like that review will not happen for a while. Since the change was made, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland confirmed the village has only received one application for an ADU that is “progressing” through the process.

Another resident looked into having an ADU, but Slingerland said they did not proceed because of being unable to comply with the parking requirements.

Now, the Town of Greenburgh is reviewing permitting ADUs as well. The Town Board recently referred a draft local law to the Planning Board for review. The town’s Accessible Viable Living Committee did the research and held many meetings to assist the Town Board with what Supervisor Paul Feiner called “a comprehensive draft ADU local law modeled on best practices identified in other Westchester municipalities.”

As currently written, Greenburgh’s law would allow one ADU, between 400 to 800 square feet, per site and it must be owner occupied.

“ADUs provide a broader range of housing options to a community and has successfully been implemented in numerous communities throughout Westchester County and NY State,” Feiner stated.

The Planning Board is slated to review the law in the new year and after issuing a recommendation and a report, the Town Board will hold a public hearing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
It’s The Holiday Season, So Light ‘Em Up

It’s The Holiday Season, So Light ‘Em Up

December 21, 2023
Forty-one times throughout 2023, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is lit up in various color schemes to celebrate public holidays....
Read More
Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units

Greenburgh Considering Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units

December 21, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- When the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted in February to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory...
Read More
Glimmer vs. Trigger

Glimmer vs. Trigger

December 20, 2023
GLIMMER VS. TRIGGER: Seeking the shine in the darkness By Krista Madsen– THE SETTING My baseline is anxiety. I’m the over-inflated beachball...
Read More
Lineup Unveiled for First Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June

Lineup Unveiled for First Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June

December 20, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Organizers of the first Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Kingsland Point...
Read More
A Fond Farewell to Riviera

A Fond Farewell to Riviera

December 19, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- Westchester residents are mourning the recent announcement that Riviera Bakehouse, the beloved Ardsley bakery, is closing its...
Read More
Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference

Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference

December 17, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Members of the Model United Nations Club at Irvington High School recently participated in the Masters School...
Read More
Like Yourself First

Like Yourself First

December 16, 2023
LIKE YOURSELF FIRST: Self-love vs. Selfies By Krista Madsen– PYRAMID SCHEMES The first thing I do when I post my essays on...
Read More
A Night for Suicide Awareness Slated at Sleepy Hollow High

A Night for Suicide Awareness Slated at Sleepy Hollow High

December 13, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Peggy Noonan wishes her son, Kevin, had openly discussed the anguish he surely endured before he took...
Read More
It’s All Pelvic Floor

It’s All Pelvic Floor

December 13, 2023
The old brewery at 145 Palisades Street in Dobbs Ferry continues to fill out with an eclectic mix of businesses,...
Read More
Voters Approve $87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond

Voters Approve $87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond

December 13, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Tarrytown School District were in a holiday spirit Tuesday as they overwhelmingly approved an...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
101 views
bookmark icon